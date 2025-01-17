Politics & Law
Life & Style

Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

January 17, 2025 - 08:26
More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo Thu Hằng

THÁI NGUYÊN — More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the provincial People’s Committee, the exhibition emphasises the pioneering and comprehensive leading role of the CPV through periods.

It also features an area showcasing books, newspapers, and magazines on the glorious history and tradition of the CPV, along with a space introducing traditional Tết customs, calligraphy, Tết sweets, folk games, and traditional crafts.

Many art performance programmes will also take place as part of the week-long event, which will last until January 21. — VNA/VNS

Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Life & Style

Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

