Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

THÁI NGUYÊN — More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).

Jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, and the provincial People’s Committee, the exhibition emphasises the pioneering and comprehensive leading role of the CPV through periods.

It also features an area showcasing books, newspapers, and magazines on the glorious history and tradition of the CPV, along with a space introducing traditional Tết customs, calligraphy, Tết sweets, folk games, and traditional crafts.

Many art performance programmes will also take place as part of the week-long event, which will last until January 21. — VNA/VNS