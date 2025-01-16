Phú Quốc and reasons for its selection as venue of APEC 2027

KIÊN GIANG — With a strong boom in both the number of tourists and infrastructure development, Phú Quốc has been chosen as the venue of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) activities in 2027.

During his working visit to Phú Quốc City in Kiên Giang Province on January 14, State President Lương Cường said 2027 will mark the third time that Việt Nam holds the APEC presidency, and that Phú Quốc was designated as the venue for this forum's activities.

The pearl island is holding a new opportunity in the era of the nation's rise, with the possibility of becoming a flagship destination for globally recognised events. This is easy to understand as only few locations like Phú Quốc can and are succeeding, day by day, in fully meeting the common requirements of global event destinations, such as an open visa policy, favourable air routes, quality tourism infrastructure, and exceptional natural landscapes.

One of the reasons why more and more national and international events are held in Phú Quốc is that the local infrastructure system is being increasingly perfected at an "extraordinary" pace.

Weichun Liu, CEO of KKday - one of the world's largest travel platforms, expressed her amazement at the development of Phú Quốc. "The first time I came here was in 2022, and I was really impressed by the cable car project,” she said.

“Returning this time, I see not just new infrastructure and hotels, but also an array of programmes, performances, and night markets. Everything seems to be connected with one another, and I can sense a thriving ecosystem forming,” Liu remarked.

The tourism, entertainment, and resort ecosystem in Phú Quốc is increasingly perfected, strengthening its competitiveness in the region and the world.

Australia's Micenet website, one of the world's most renowned MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) tourism information platforms, has noted that Phú Quốc is emerging as an ideal MICE destination, increasingly attracting the international community thanks to its variety of experiences and high-end infrastructure. The city is home to 311 projects, with a total investment of VNĐ428 trillion (US$16.8 billion), many of which are entertainment and wellness complexes highly competitive in Việt Nam and the region.

Iconic venues and cutting-edge facilities

In particular, in the south of the island, areas like Sunset Town and Kem Beach boast great potential with sufficient infrastructure for hosting large-scale events.

The Kiss of the Sea outdoor stage can accommodate 5,000 guests, with state-of-the-art lighting, sound, and fireworks technology and a design that can be found nowhere else in the world. For indoor events, the south of Phú Quốc features two conference rooms that can accommodate up to 1,000 people at the Sun Signature Gallery and Sun Tropical Ballroom. Post-event gala dinners on Kem Beach, hailed as one of the world’s most beautiful beaches, also promise unforgettable experiences.

In November 2024, Phú Quốc welcomed 500 Coca-Cola guests to host a review event for the brand in the Asia-Pacific region. The gala was held on the Kiss of the Sea stage, leaving attendees amazed by the stunning view of the world's largest water screen, with eight fire, water, light, laser technologies and 60 international artists. A Coca-Cola representative remarked that this was probably the most beautiful stage in Việt Nam and they were extremely satisfied.

Phú Quốc also accommodates prestigious international hotel brands, including Marriott, Accor, Hilton, and IHG with resorts such as the JW Marriott Phú Quốc Emerald Bay Resort that have hosted many weddings of Indian billionaires.

Recently, the island added another luxury brand to its collection, when the Sun Group signed an agreement with Accor&Ennismore to bring the Rixos brand to Southeast Asia and Vietnam for the first time, with the Rixos Phú Quốc resort project.

In December 2024, Sun Group began construction of the Aspira Tower project on Hòn Thom Island, which is expected to be completed in 2027. This luxury leisure, entertainment and retail complex will feature The Luxury Collection Hòn Thơm Hotel, catering to both leisure and business travellers. Aspira Tower is set to become a landmark destination, attracting millions of visitors annually to Hòn Thơm and Phú Quốc. These world-class projects will help the island successfully fulfill its role as the venue of APEC 2027.

With the visible and anticipated potential, Phú Quốc is fully prepared to be an ideal destination for large-scale events globally, especially with APEC 2027 in sight. By the end of next year, the island is expected to complete its international seaport, capable of accommodating 3,000 - 4,000 passengers per trip. It also plans to upgrade its international airport to handle millions of international visitors annually. — VNA/VNS