Phú Quốc among top beach destinations in Asia

HÀ NỘI - The first three months of 2024 could be dubbed the "great triumph" for Phú Quốc's tourism on the international media front.

DestinAsian magazine, a prestigious travel and lifestyle magazine for travel enthusiasts around the world, named Phú Quốc one of the top 10 most beautiful beach destinations in Asia.

Even as a newly emerging destination, Phú Quốc has been ranked next to other renowned beach paradises such as the Maldives, Bali in Indonesia, or Boracay in the Philippines. This ranking is part of the Readers' Choice Awards 2024 by the magazine, one of the highly regarded awards for its credibility and objectivity.

Meanwhile, Tatler Asia, a publication of Conde Nast in the UK, hailed Phú Quốc as a pride of Việt Nam and a new alternative to familiar destinations like Krabi in Thailand or Bali in Indonesia.

One of the reasons Phú Quốc made it to this list is its breathtaking beaches with smooth white sands, crystal-clear waters and diverse coastal landscapes for travellers to explore. The magazine asserts this would be the perfect place for healing and recharging.

A multi-experiential resort paradise

As the largest island in Việt Nam with 22 large and small islands and top-tier beaches worldwide, it's no wonder Phú Quốc is favoured by international media and tourists.

However, this is not the sole reason why Việt Nam's "Pearl Island" is on par with other world-renowned resort paradises. Tatler introduces Phú Quốc as a very accessible destination with numerous luxurious resorts and, notably, a wide range of experiences for visitors to enjoy.

Planned to become a high-quality tourism and resort service centre, Phú Quốc boasts convenient transport infrastructure with an international airport, seaports and easy connections from major urban centres like Hà Nội and HCM City.

In the second half of 2023 and early 2024, Phú Quốc "has exploded" with direct flights from key markets such as the Republic of Korea, Taiwan (China) and India.

The island also boasts comprehensive resort infrastructure stretching from north to south, with diverse segments from affordable to high-end. If someone asks about a "capital" of the most famous resorts, the South Island area will undoubtedly be mentioned.

Numerous consecutive titles were awarded to Phú Quốc by international media. These have proven the island's allure and acted as leverage for the country's first island city to strive even harder to make its mark as one of the leading resort, entertainment, and leisure destinations in the region. - VNS