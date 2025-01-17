Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam-China border cultural exchange held in Lào Cai

January 17, 2025 - 15:41
A vibrant cultural exchange took place in the northern border province of Lào Cai on January 16, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year and highlighting the solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and China.
A performance at the cultural exchange programme — VNA/VNS Photo

LÀO CAI — A vibrant cultural exchange took place in the northern border province of Lào Cai on January 16, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year and highlighting the solidarity and friendship between Việt Nam and China.

The event in Lào Cai city marked the start of the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025).

In his remarks, Chairman of the Lào Cai provincial People’s Committee Trịnh Xuân Trường emphasised the fruitful cooperation between Việt Nam's Lào Cai province and China’s Yunnan province throughout 2024.

He noted that their collaboration spanned various fields, including economy, trade, education, culture, sports, and people-to-people connections, helping to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Luo Ping, head of the administration of Yunnan province's Honghe county, expressed her hope that cross-border cultural exchanges held on a rotational basis will contribute to mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of the two provinces, fostering socio-economic developing in both sides.

The programme featured 11 captivating performances by Vietnamese and Chinese artists, showcasing the rich cultural identities of their localities, ethnic groups, and countries. — VNA/VNS

