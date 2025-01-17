Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Documentary about Việt Nam - China friendship released

January 17, 2025 - 15:37
A documentary film featuring the Việt Nam - China friendship was released in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Province, on January 15 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025) and the “Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange".
A scene in Bên Dòng Nam Khê 2 (By the Nanxi River 2). Screenshot photo

BEIJING — A documentary film featuring the Việt Nam - China friendship was released in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Province, on January 15 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025) and the “Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange".

The film, Bên Dòng Nam Khê 2 (By the Nanxi River 2), was co-produced by the Wuzhou Media Centre under the China’s Guangxi Radio and Television Station and the Vietnam Military Radio and Television Broadcasting Centre. It follows the first episode made in 2020 by the Guangxi Radio and Television Station and the Vietnam Television.

Speaking at the film launching ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Guangxi Radio and Television Zheng Kui said that the film aims to help people of both countries to recall the years of hardships, remember the common mission, and honour the preceding revolutionary generations, thereby contributing to the traditional friendship and exchanges between the peoples of Việt Nam and China.

In an online speech, Đỗ Thành Tuyên, the Chief Director from Việt Nam's Military Broadcasting and Television Centre, expressed his hope that the documentary will receive warm response from the public in both countries and help them, especially the youth, better understand the time-tested friendship between the two nations.

Yang Yanjun, General Director of the Wuzhou Media Centre, said that the film is a work of depth, warmth, and strong appeal, which will surely be welcomed by audiences in both countries.

At the launch, Hospital E of Việt Nam and the Nanxin Shan Hospital of China exchanged historical memorabilia that both sides have cherished and preserved over the years, such as the uniforms of Vietnamese medical workers and China’s medical aid records for Việt Nam.

Yu Shuhui, a retired staff member of the Nanxi Shan Hospital, shared that 56 years ago, over a period of eight years, she and her colleagues treated 5,432 injured and sick Vietnamese, successfully performed surgeries for 2,576 cases, and voluntarily donated nearly 780,000ml of blood for wounded Vietnamese. This is a true testament to the friendship that features both comradeship and fraternity between China and Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Kiếm, former Deputy Director of Hospital E, said that participating in the filming reminded him of the enthusiastic and effective support that the Chinese people and Government gave to Việt Nam during the resistance war against the US. Such deep friendship will always be remembered and appreciated by future generations. — VNA/VNS

film cinema entertainment leisure China

Related Stories

Politics & Law

PM urges stronger Việt Nam - China cultural, tourism links

The programme introducing Việt Nam's culture and tourism in Chongqing City held on Friday was among a series of activities organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the threshold of the 75th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic relations and the Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange 2025.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Life & Style

Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom