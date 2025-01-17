Documentary about Việt Nam - China friendship released

BEIJING — A documentary film featuring the Việt Nam - China friendship was released in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Province, on January 15 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025) and the “Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange".

The film, Bên Dòng Nam Khê 2 (By the Nanxi River 2), was co-produced by the Wuzhou Media Centre under the China’s Guangxi Radio and Television Station and the Vietnam Military Radio and Television Broadcasting Centre. It follows the first episode made in 2020 by the Guangxi Radio and Television Station and the Vietnam Television.

Speaking at the film launching ceremony, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Guangxi Radio and Television Zheng Kui said that the film aims to help people of both countries to recall the years of hardships, remember the common mission, and honour the preceding revolutionary generations, thereby contributing to the traditional friendship and exchanges between the peoples of Việt Nam and China.

In an online speech, Đỗ Thành Tuyên, the Chief Director from Việt Nam's Military Broadcasting and Television Centre, expressed his hope that the documentary will receive warm response from the public in both countries and help them, especially the youth, better understand the time-tested friendship between the two nations.

Yang Yanjun, General Director of the Wuzhou Media Centre, said that the film is a work of depth, warmth, and strong appeal, which will surely be welcomed by audiences in both countries.

At the launch, Hospital E of Việt Nam and the Nanxin Shan Hospital of China exchanged historical memorabilia that both sides have cherished and preserved over the years, such as the uniforms of Vietnamese medical workers and China’s medical aid records for Việt Nam.

Yu Shuhui, a retired staff member of the Nanxi Shan Hospital, shared that 56 years ago, over a period of eight years, she and her colleagues treated 5,432 injured and sick Vietnamese, successfully performed surgeries for 2,576 cases, and voluntarily donated nearly 780,000ml of blood for wounded Vietnamese. This is a true testament to the friendship that features both comradeship and fraternity between China and Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Nguyễn Kiếm, former Deputy Director of Hospital E, said that participating in the filming reminded him of the enthusiastic and effective support that the Chinese people and Government gave to Việt Nam during the resistance war against the US. Such deep friendship will always be remembered and appreciated by future generations. — VNA/VNS