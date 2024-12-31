Three culinary destinations in Việt Nam's top hotels honoured by US magazine

HÀ NỘI — The prestigious US travel magazine Travel + Leisure has recently announced its list of the best restaurants and bars in Việt Nam winning the Tastemakers 2024 Awards, three of which are located in top regional hotels.

Travel + Leisure is one of the world’s leading publications on travel and lifestyle in the US, with a team of editorial experts in food and travel, serving as a guide for global travellers, especially those who enjoy premium and unique experiences.

Recently, the magazine has announced the Tastemakers 2024 Awards, honouring 25 outstanding restaurants and ten bars in eight countries across Southeast Asia. The list was selected by a panel of world-leading culinary experts. This is a "golden list" for travellers to reference while exploring unique flavours at the region's most vibrant culinary destinations.

In Việt Nam's list, two hotels stand out with their restaurants and bars making the top rankings: Capella Hanoi with the restaurant Hibana by Koki and the bar The Hudson Rooms, as well as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort with the restaurant La Maison 1888.

Hibana by Koki - The Essence of Japanese Cuisine

The first restaurant selected by Travel + Leisure is the Michelin-starred restaurant Hibana by Koki, located at Capella Hanoi, a familiar spot for food enthusiasts in the capital, serving exquisite teppanyaki Japanese cuisine. Hibana by Koki is led by genius chef Hiroshi Yamaguchi and advisory chef Yoshida Junichi, the first chef in the world to receive a Michelin star for Teppanyaki.

Upon entering Hibana by Koki, guests are welcomed into a refined and emotional space, with dishes made from the finest ingredients, not easily found even in world-renowned restaurants. Perhaps the most impressive dish there is the premium Yaeyama Kyori beef, meticulously prepared on the teppan for nearly an hour to create a deep “umami” flavour, or dishes made from Japanese sea bass and hairy crab from cold Hokkaido waters. All create an unforgettable tasting experience. At the Michelin-starred teppanyaki [a style of Japanese cuisine that uses an iron griddle to cook. The term "Teppanyaki" finds its roots in the Japanese language, where "teppan" translates to a metal plate or griddle, and "yaki" signifies grilling, frying, and pan-frying techniques], chef Hiroshi Yamaguchi prepares luxurious dishes like Hokkaido crab and abalone – accompanied by various exquisite sake, Travel + Leisure describes.

The Hudson Rooms – an US-styled classy space

The Capella Hanoi is honoured not only with its dishes but also drinks. The Hudson Rooms bar is among ten best bars in Việt Nam.

This 120-seat restaurant and bar takes guests back to the golden age of New York in the 1920s, serving cocktails and whisky with oysters, caviar, and seaweed bread, Travel + Leisure introduces. The Hudson Rooms establishes its reputation with signature cocktails inspired by the iconic American railways of the 1920s, while the space takes inspiration from the bustling Grand Central Station in New York, combined with a view of a corner of Hà Nội's Old Quarter, creating an interesting culinary experience for guests.

Behind the bar is talented bartender Nguyễn Ngọc Khánh (Patrick) and a passionate young bartender team under the guidance of bar manager Sean Halse. The Hudson Rooms also successfully impressed 260 judges from William Reed Business Media to be listed among Asia's Best Bars 2024, further affirming Capella Hanoi's quality of service.

La Maison 1888 - The Only Restaurant in Đà Nẵng with a Michelin Star

As the jewel of the InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, this luxurious Michelin-starred restaurant showcases a fusion of French and Vietnamese flavours crafted by legendary chef Christian Le Squer, Travel + Leisure introduces.

Designed like a classic French mansion in Indochinese style, La Maison 1888 stands out amidst the lush greenery of the pristine forest. The restaurant offers a seasonal menu, presenting exquisite French cuisine perfectly combined with local ingredients and flavours. The fresh seafood from Sơn Trà beach, under the boundless creativity and skilled craftsmanship of the chefs, is transformed into unique masterpieces such as Hokkaido-style grilled scallops and Vietnamese boiled snails wrapped in Italian Cannelloni pasta. All create a distinctive culinary experience that cannot be found anywhere else in Việt Nam or even the world.

This is also the only location in Việt Nam that possesses rare and precious wines from the Austrian White Château-Grillet brand in southern Austria. Under the guidance of sommelier Toàn Nguyễn, winner of the Michelin Guide Sommelier Award 2024, La Maison 1888 has consistently received the prestigious Wine Spectator's Best of Award of Excellence since 2018.

Not only being honoured by Travel + Leisure, La Maison 1888 also received a "double win" as it was simultaneously featured by Time Out, one of the oldest and most widely read magazines in the UK.

The magazine used the restaurant as an example to help Đà Nẵng affirm its position on the journey to becoming one of the region's most vibrant culinary hubs.

This award from Travel + Leisure not only recognises the excellence of the restaurants and bar but also acknowledges the leading hotel brands in Việt Nam, which continuously enhance the leisure experience while focusing on the journey of "nurturing" taste, making every trip for domestic and international travellers memorable, and demonstrating the status of Vietnamese luxury cuisine on the world map. — VNA/VNS