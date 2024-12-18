 Embark on extraordinary culinary journey at Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi

The festive spirit is filling every corner of the city, and Mövenpick Hotel Hanoi Centre warmly welcomes you to embark on an extraordinary culinary journey. Visit O Macanese to savor the unique flavours of Macanese cuisine, Mangosteen for sumptuous buffet feasts, or Cabana Club – a trendy destination in the heart of Hà Nội.
• Merry Swiss-mas International Buffet Dinner, 24/12/2024
VNĐ1,950,000++/guest
Mangosteen Restaurant
• Winter Feast 8-course sharing menu, 24/12/2024
VNĐ1,800,000++/couple
O Macanese Restaurant
• New Year International Buffet Dinner, 31/12/2024
VNĐ2,500,000++/guest
Quảng Bá & Long Biên Ballroom
• New Year delight sharing menu, 31/12/2024
VNĐ2,000,000++/couple
O Macanese – Macanese fusuion cuisine
• Countdown Party with DJ, 31/12/2024
VNĐ500,000++/guest (drink of choice included)
For reservation:
Tel: +84 24 3822 2800
Email: Chau.Do@movenpick.com
---------------
𝗠𝗼̈𝘃𝗲𝗻𝗽𝗶𝗰𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹 𝗛𝗮𝗻𝗼𝗶 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲
83A Lý Thường Kiêt Str., Hoàn Kiếm Dist., Hà Nội
Tel: +84 24 3822 2800
Email: hotel.hanoi@movenpick.com