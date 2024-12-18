National television celebrates the 80th anniversary of VN People's Army Day

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam National Television (VTV) will broadcast a live show with performances of 3,000 people on December 21 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the founding of the Việt Nam People's Army.

The show Con Đường Lịch Sử (the Historical Path) will be broadcast from the new museum of military history, featuring the 80-year journey of building, fighting and growing of the heroic army through art performances and talks shows.

The show has three chapters, to depict not only the way to the national independence and unification, but also the path to a new era.

According to producer Lại Bắc Hải Đăng, deputy-head of VTV's Sport and Entertainment Channel, at the press conference to introduce a series, the shows will have mass appeal.

"The show producers are inspired by the long history of development of the Việt Nam People's Army, using images of trails, forest tracks, seaways and underground ways that Vietnamese soldiers march through. Noteworthy, an invisible path is a path of thought and a path of love in every Uncle Hồ's soldier."

Thousands of people will perform within the broadcast, including pop singers Quang Thọ, Tạ Minh Tâm and choirs from Military Theatre, Military Orchestra, along with battalions of soldiers.

The show will be shown at 8.10pm on Channel 1.

Also on television, a series of documentaries portraying military efforts, each from a different perspective.

Father and Son Soldiers is a 25 minute-long documentary produced by VTV's Documentary Studio to tell the story of families from whom three generations have joined the Việt Nam People's Army.

Highlight of the series will be the motion picture Bình Minh Đỏ (Red Dawn). It is set in the war and post-war periods telling stories of the first female platoon driver on the Trường Sơn route. The truck drivers were a vital link to transfer arms, food and medicines to battlefields during wartime.

Directed by directors renowned Nguyễn Thành Vân and Trần Chí Thành, it won the 22nd Việt Nam National Film Festival jury award in Huế City in 2021. The film will be shown on December 22 at 2.10pm.

The television series Không Thời Gian (Space of Time), will tell the story of the soldiers in peacetime, touching the hearts of viewers through emotional scenes of rescuing people during storms and floods.

A cải lương (reformed theatre) performance will be aired on VTV Cần Thơ to highlight the role models of veterans in the cause of building the homeland and resolutely fighting corruption.

Đỗ Thanh Hải, VTV Deputy General Director said: "We produce the works to express our respect and gratitude to generations of soldiers who have contributed to the history of the country."

Along with the shows and films on the channels, VTV is working a separate project on the digital platform including a series of programmes entitled Heroes of the 20th Century. — VNS