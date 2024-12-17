Grilled corn and potato a winter must-try snack in Hà Nội

Thanh Hà

With winter already here, there is nothing like a warming snack on the streets of the capital city of Hà Nội for hearts and tummies.

With an appealing fragrance pulling in passersby, grilled corn and grilled sweet potato are available on many street pavements and corners.

Young couple Nguyễn Hoàng Tuấn and Bùi Thu Hoài said they like winter as a season, because it not only brings cold winds, but also light sunlight to the city.

“It’s the best and most romantic time of the year, where couples wearing warm clothes and scarf walk down the streets, their hands tucked into each other’s coat pockets to enjoy these snacks at each corner of the city.”

Tuấn said he enjoys the feeling when a cold wind breeze wafts across his cheeks. “Streets seem to be calmer compared with the terrible noises and severe heat in the summer. The streets are also less full of hustle and bustle, because it is cooler with the winds and drizzle.”

If autumn in Hà Nội is when the city is woken up by the fragrance of new young sticky rice and milk flowers, winter is really the time for the taste and wonderful smells wafting from the grills full of corn and sweet potato, bringing a new favourite for the foodies to crave.

“At such times, we ask each other to rush out and meet up on many streets or corners to enjoy these popular snacks,” said Tuấn.

His girlfriend Hoài said she feels time slows down when she has to wait for a seller to grill a corn or a potato, although the waiting time is only a few minutes. “It is because the aroma of these snacks makes my stomach cry out until the grilling is done, I hastily peel the corn’s cover, trying not to mind the heat on my hands to have joy that it cannot be described in words. Finally, my efforts pay off with the first wonderful bite. The corn is so tasty, milky fragrant, buttery and light sweet,” she said.

Along with grilled corn, the couple also enjoy grilled potato, its sweet-scent reminds them of their childhood in the countryside, where they and their friends would meet up to share pieces of the hot and tasty vegetable.

“This time we were lucky to enjoy a honey potato, which is an attractive yellow colour and full of natural sweet flavours. Even those foodies who do not like this snack would be tempted by this, including those who want to reduce their weigh gain,” said Hoài.

The couple told Việt Nam News that sitting next to a wooden charcoal fire on a pavement, eating the grilled snacks on the street, sharing news of the day, is a simple joy and one they would never forget.

No one knows exactly when the job of serving grilled corn and grilled potato came into being, but it is now an indispensable culinary taste of winter in Hà Nội.

Hanoian elder Nguyễn Thị Liên who has been selling the grilled snacks for almost 20 years, said: “During winter time, apart from selling grilled corn and potato, I also sell other snacks such as grilled sugarcane or boiled cassava, earning between VNĐ 500,000-700,000 per day.”

Liên said that in addition to many locals, visitors and travellers to Hà Nội also were interested in trying these snacks and so her spot was always busy. VNS