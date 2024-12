HÀ NỘI — Pianist Đặng Thái Sơn joins Maestro Olivier Ochanine and the Sun Symphony Orchestra for a very special collaboration this Saturday.

On December 21, be witness to what will be a memorable performance uniting admired 1980 Warsaw Chopin International Piano Competition first prize winner Đặng Thái Sơn with Việt Nam's fabulous SSO in a performance of the beautiful and poetic Piano Concerto No. 2 of Chopin, which he says dedicates to his father, poet Đặng Đình Hưng, on his 100th anniversary.

Also on the programme are Hindemith's Mathis der Maler Symphony and Nielsen's Aladdin Suite.

Tickets sold out