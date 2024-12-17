Joyful season begins in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — Local residents and tourists have gathered together to light up the Christmas tree to start the Christmas season at the Hàn River bank, offering a festive site and entertainment space for the most joyful time of year in the tourism hub.

The city’s tourism department said the tree lighting ceremony sparked a series of performance and cultural activities that will take place on the river bank over the next 20 days, from December 14 through January 2.

The public space celebrating Christmas Day and New Year was decorated between the landscape zone on the west bank of the Dragon Bridge and pedestrian zone on Bạch Đằng Street.

Local artists and dancers will play and perform folk dances, street music and concerts at stages on the river bank in the area between the Dragon Bridge and Trần Thị Lý Bridge every night.

At least 300 artists dressed as Santa Claus will be out and about at night events and a night market along the pedestrian section on the western bank of the Hàn River at Bạch Đằng and Trần Hưng Đạo streets.

The department said Đà Nẵng welcomed 10.3 million tourists, including 4.2 million international visitors, in 2024.