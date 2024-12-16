Biệt Động Sài Gòn - Legendary Tunnels tour launched

HCM CITY – The People’s Committee of District 10 in HCM City and the Chim Canh Cut Travel Service Joint Stock Company on December 14 launched an inter-district tourist tour named Biệt Động Sài Gòn - Những Căn Hầm Huyền Thoại (Saigon Special Forces - Legendary Tunnels).

Biệt Động Sài Gòn was a special force unit of the Vietnam People's Army that operated during the Vietnam War.

Formed in the 1960s, this unit was known for its guerrilla tactics and urban warfare, particularly during the Tết Offensive and Uprising in the spring of 1968.

Their operations included sabotage, intelligence gathering, and direct assaults against South Vietnamese and US forces, playing a crucial role in the reunification of Việt Nam.

The tunnels and hiding places used by the Sài Gòn Special Forces are now significant historical sites, reflecting their contributions to the struggle for the liberation of the South and national reunification.

With this tour, visitors will experience and hear stories about the heroic struggles of the forces; visit the thematic exhibition on the revolutionary struggle from 1954 to 1975 at the HCM City Museum; explore the weapon hiding tunnels of the forces in District 3; see the secret tunnels used during the resistance against the American imperialists in District 10; and visit their secret mailbox and connecting tunnels in District 1.

Director of the HCM City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the tour aims to add an attractive tourism product to the city’s tourism product system.

This is also one of the heritage tourism products being promoted in anticipation of the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and national reunification.

According to Vice Chairman of the District 10 People's Committee Bùi Thế Hải, the district has been implementing various communications and promotional activities to connect tourism resources and locations to create distinctive products to attract visitors.

The inter-district tour is a tribute to the previous generations who bravely fought and sacrificed for the independence and freedom of the homeland. VNA/VNS