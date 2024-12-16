Virtual exhibition praises heroic history of Côn Đảo

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — The heroic history and development of the Côn Đảo Archipelago of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province from its early days until today is the major topic of a virtual exhibition entitled “Côn Đảo - The Island of Legends in the East Sea.”

The exhibition is organised by the National Archives Centre No 1 under the State Records and Archives Department in collaboration with the Côn Đảo National Monuments Conservation Centre to mark the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (December 22).

The showcase includes more than 300 textual and iconographic records selected from the National Archives Centres nationwide and the conservation centre.

The three-part exhibition focuses on patriotism and the sacrifice of soldiers and people during the two resistance wars, and its journey to build Côn Đảo as a world-class site for marine, cultural, historical and spiritual tourism under its development plan by 2045.

The first part introduces artefacts dating back approximately 2,500 years ago such as stone tools, metal casting molds, axe heads, bronze chisels and ceramics items which were unearthed at excavation sites at Hải Đăng, Miếu Bà, An Hải, Sở Triều and Hòn Cau.

Maps of Côn Đảo under the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) are also featured.

The next part tells tragic stories of Vietnamese revolutionary fighters and other patriots who were detained in Côn Đảo, once named a “Hell on Earth,” during two resistance wars, but also praises the soldiers’ courage, sacrifice and resilience.

The final part highlights the transformation of Côn Đảo from a “Hell on Earth” to a tourist paradise. It showcases photos of Côn Đảo’s pristine beauty, rich ecosystem, distinctive culture, and achievements in all fields.

Each year, the archipelago welcomes millions of domestic and international visitors for sightseeing, learning, and relaxation.

Trần Thị Mai Hương, director of the National Archives Centre No. 1, said: “The exhibition is expected to provide the public with insight into Côn Đảo’s rich history and raise people’s awareness about the crucial importance of seas and islands to the national defence and sustainable development.”

The exhibition is available at the website https://trungtambaotonditichquocgiacondao.vn/trien-lam-3d-truc-tuyen-con-dao-ban-anh-hung-ca-giua-trung-khoi/. All annotations are in both Vietnamese and English.