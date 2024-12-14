Japanese calligraphy performance and exhibition to open in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI - Skilled Japanese calligrapher Aoyagi Bisen will perform her art live at an exhibition at the Japan Foundation Centre for Cultural Exchange in Hà Nội on December 21.

The event offers an opportunity to explore the delicate artistry of Japanese calligraphy, while showcasing the artworks which embody the rich cultural exchange between Japan and Việt Nam, through the collaboration with Vietnamese designers.

Aoyagi is a young, talented calligrapher who is active both inside and outside of Japan. She has performed calligraphy in more than ten countries. Her work, which captivates people around the world, is marked by its dynamic power. Her writing dances across the paper as if it has taken on a life of its own.

By the age of 17 she was licensed as a calligraphy instructor, and she has continued her study of the art ever since. Today Aoyagi works as a professional calligrapher, performing in exhibitions around the world, representing Japan, while selling her own brand of calligraphy supplies.

Last year, she presented a calligraphic work commemorating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Việt Nam, and continues to present the new world of calligraphy under the theme of 'tradition and innovation'.

At the Hà Nội event, there will be a special calligraphy performance by Bisen herself. She will perform live, creating three calligraphy pieces symbolising the enduring bond between Japan and Việt Nam.

This is a rare chance to witness the intricate transformation of calligraphy as the artist brings life into traditional Japanese characters and recreates them in a new context.

The exhibition Calligraphy Beyond Boundaries by Aoyagi Bisen will be held from January 4 to February 16 at the centre, 27 Quang Trung Street. - VNS







