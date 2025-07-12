Huế University launches first microchip design programme

HUẾ — Huế University has taken a major step toward developing Việt Nam’s high-tech workforce by launching its first-ever training programme in microchip design.

At a ceremony held on Jly 12, the university’s Faculty of Engineering and Technology announced two new academic programmes: Microchip Design Technology and Electrical and Electronic Engineering Technology.

The event brought together city officials, representatives from government departments, high-tech businesses, industry experts, lecturers, and students.

Nguyễn Quang Lịch, Dean of the faculty, called the launch a landmark moment that reflected the university’s determination to innovate and lead in training skilled engineers for the digital era.

The microchip design programme offers two specialisations: Digital Microchip Design and Testing and Microchip Validation. It was developed in collaboration with engineers from Marvell Technology and faculty experts.

The goal is to train engineers who can design, simulate and test integrated circuits, with a deep understanding of microchip architecture and systems.

The electrical and electronic engineering programme has also been revamped to focus on hands-on learning and real-world applications. The curriculum is closely aligned with industry needs in areas such as energy optimisation, automation, industrial electronics, smart control systems and embedded programming.

According to Lịch, both programmes were designed to meet international standards, drawing on models from top universities in the region. Industry experts and leading tech companies operating in Việt Nam also played a direct role in shaping the curriculum.

Students will follow a project-based learning model, work in state-of-the-art laboratories and begin internships with businesses as early as their second year - part of a '4-4-2' structure that has been successfully implemented at the faculty over the past five years.

"You’ll study in a modern, dynamic environment that’s deeply connected with the industry," Lịch told students.

"You’ll be the pioneers driving Việt Nam’s technology forward in the digital age and in the country’s broader development."

Nguyễn Thanh Bình, Standing Vice Chairman of Huế City People’s Committee, congratulated the faculty and praised the programme’s relevance to the real-world labour market.

He said the initiative provides a vital link between academia and industry, especially in the fast-growing microchip and semiconductor sectors.

Huế City, he affirmed, will continue to support Huế University in ensuring that these programmes deliver real results and help meet the demand for highly skilled workers in Việt Nam’s emerging tech industries. — VNS