Despite the cold weather, 30,000 fans flock to Call Me By Fire concert in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Despite the cold weather, things were hotting up in Ocean Park on Saturday.

About 30,000 fans flocked to Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai 2024 (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) concert in Hà Nội yesterday at Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, Gia Lâm District.

The second concert of Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai 2024 featured 31 'brothers' from the TV show of the same name. Just Liên Bỉnh Phát and Thành Trung were absent. Guest performers attending the concert include singer Đan Trường, singer Ngô Kiến Huy, singer Trúc Nhân, the LUNAS band, and MC Anh Tuấn.

The concert was directed by director Đinh Hà Uyên Thư, SlimV as the music director, Long Kenji as the lighting director and Trần Quốc Vương as the director of photography.

The audience was taken on a musical journey through the three regions of Việt Nam, from the traditional folk songs of Bắc Ninh with Đào Liễu (The Young Lady) and the Northern folk music with Trống Cơm (Rice Drum), Dạ Cổ Hoài Lang (Night Song of the Missing Husband), and Tình Anh Bán Chiếu (Love of the Mat Seller) from the South, to Mưa Trên Phố Huế (Rain on the Huế's street), which beautifully portrayed the music of the Central Việt Nam.

Đỗ Thanh Hải, Deputy General Director of Việt Nam Television, presented a certificate of appreciation to the Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai 2024, recognising it as an entertainment show that has played a key role in celebrating cultural and national values.

The TV show also promotes a spirit of humanity, and conveys meaningful messages about life and patriotism, while fostering connections between different generations of audiences and artists.

The organisers also reveal that the third concert of Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai concert will be held in HCM City in March 2025, along with the release of a film about the TV show and its concerts.

Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai, co-organised by Yeah1 Group Corporation and 1Production Limited Company and broadcasted on VTV3, is a stage dedicated to 33 male artists who have many years of experience in various fields such as music, cinema and sports.

The television show is the Vietnamese version of the television show 'Call Me by Fire' from Mango TV from China.

On November 12, the organisers began selling tickets for the second Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai concert on the Ticketbox platform. Just two minutes later, the website crashed due to the high volume of traffic from too many people accessing the site.

The organisers recorded approximately 150,000 people attempting to purchase tickets for the concert and the tickets were sold out within 40 minutes. — VNS