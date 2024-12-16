Human Act Prize 2024 honours 31 projects and businesses for the community

HÀ NỘI — The Human Act Prize 2024 – an annual award organised by the Nhân Dân (People) newspaper in collaboration with the VCCorp – honours 31 excellent projects and businesses for the constructive community.

The award supports programmes and initiatives with the potential for widespread impact, inspiration and pioneers who dare to take the first steps in bringing about sustainable and transformative change for an entire region or industry.

This year's Human Act Prize has begun with the theme 'constructive community,' aiming to recognise and celebrate the dedication and commitment of individuals and organisations working for communities nationwide.

The Human Act Prize 2024 honours five projects and businesses, including Helping Children Go to School, Children of Border Guard Posts by the Border Guard Force, Vừ A Dính Scholarship Fund, NESCAFÉ Plan - Promoting Regenerative Agriculture for a Sustainable Vietnamese Coffee Industry, VinFast Electric Cars and Motorcycles, and Inclusive IT for People with disabilities.

Đỗ Văn Chiến, Chairman of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee, said at the award ceremony: "Our Party and State have always emphasised the importance of sustainable development in the country's development process, with a particular focus on placing people at the centre of sustainable development.

"To successfully achieve these goals, it is essential to call for all social resources, and strengthen coordination between ministries, sectors, localities, agencies, organisations, associations, businesses, and individuals."

Lê Quốc Minh, Editor-in-chief of the Nhân Dân Newspaper and head of the Executive Awards Organising Committee of the Human Act Prize, said that the 'constructive community' is not defined by the prominence of individual people, but by the countless successive actions, big and small efforts from various factors across different positions and fields.

It is this synergy that can drive profound and widespread change.

"The mission of the Human Act Prize is to identify and spread such models to guide the constructive flow of the entire community, ensuring it develops effectively and sustainably, leading to real change," he said.

Besides the main award category, the Human Act Prize 2024 also honours 26 projects and businesses in seven categories, including Idea Category, Timely Project Category, Promising Project Category, Enduring Project Category, Inspiration Project Category, Sustainable Project Category and Product and Service Category.

Among the 128 programmes that applied for the award, the top 32 outstanding programmes went through to the final round, based on their commitment, sustainability, creativity, impact, and ability to spread and inspire others through their ideas.

Programmes submitted for prizes are incredibly diverse, covering areas like equal education, community health and prosperity, poverty eradication, clean energy, sustainable business practices, and responsible consumer production.

The awards of the Human Act Prize are evaluated based on criteria including impact, sustainability, commitment level, creativity, and community outreach.

Last year, the Human Act Prize attracted entries from over 130 social projects, some of whom even embarked on their journeys several decades ago.

The 2023 award categories include Community Ideas, Timely Projects, Prospective Projects, Resilient Projects, Inspiring Projects and Sustainable Projects.

Prizes were awarded for the ideas that made the most positive and sustainable contributions to the community. — VNS