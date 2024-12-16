Food tour offers cuisine experience for tourists

|A local chef prepares bread with different types of meat, fish and vegetables for visitors. VNS Photo Công Thành
ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry has launched a cuisine experience campaign, the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, with the message ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng food tour-Beyond Bites’, luring visitors to qualified food service destinations in the city.
The department also plans to issue 10,000 ‘cuisine passports’, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, between December and March, providing opportunities to enjoy local and international food and specialties at 50 sites.
It said the ‘cuisine passport’ would create an interesting experience for tourists when visiting the qualified restaurants and food service sites in the city.
|A visitor shows off a 'cuisine passport' for exploring local food at the launch of the Đà Nẵng Food Tour campaign in Đà Nẵng City. Photo courtesy of Trịnh Minh Thanh
Visitors will benefit from promotions with the ‘passports’ including food prices, digital payment, ‘green’ SM taxi bookings and gift exchanges with seals on passports given by every restaurant in the list.
|Spring rolls are one of the favourite foods for foreigners visiting Việt Nam. Đà Nẵng City has launched a food tour service product. VNS Photo Công Thành
The department also built up a digital food map, www.foodtourdanang.vn, to provide information on 400 food service destinations with qualified standards in terms of hospitality, safe, healthy, environment-friendly and sustainable food.
Earlier this year, Đà Nẵng City’s tourism industry has offered more than 10,000 vouchers with an estimated value of VNĐ5 billion (US$200,000) for tourists visiting the city during the promotion programme titled ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng’.
|A woman in a food court at the launch of the food tour campaign in Đà Nẵng City. Various food promotions have been offered to tourists visiting Đà Nẵng between December and March. VNS Photo Công Thành
Đà Nẵng hosted 8.7 million tourists, of which 3.1 million were foreigners, in the first 10 months of 2024, earning VNĐ20 trillion ($800 million). VNS