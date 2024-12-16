Food tour offers cuisine experience for tourists

ĐÀ NẴNG – The central city Đà Nẵng’s tourism industry has launched a cuisine experience campaign, the Đà Nẵng Food Tour, with the message ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng food tour-Beyond Bites’, luring visitors to qualified food service destinations in the city.

The department also plans to issue 10,000 ‘cuisine passports’, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, between December and March, providing opportunities to enjoy local and international food and specialties at 50 sites.

It said the ‘cuisine passport’ would create an interesting experience for tourists when visiting the qualified restaurants and food service sites in the city.

Visitors will benefit from promotions with the ‘passports’ including food prices, digital payment, ‘green’ SM taxi bookings and gift exchanges with seals on passports given by every restaurant in the list.

The department also built up a digital food map, www.foodtourdanang.vn, to provide information on 400 food service destinations with qualified standards in terms of hospitality, safe, healthy, environment-friendly and sustainable food.

Earlier this year, Đà Nẵng City’s tourism industry has offered more than 10,000 vouchers with an estimated value of VNĐ5 billion (US$200,000) for tourists visiting the city during the promotion programme titled ‘Enjoy Đà Nẵng’.

Đà Nẵng hosted 8.7 million tourists, of which 3.1 million were foreigners, in the first 10 months of 2024, earning VNĐ20 trillion ($800 million). VNS