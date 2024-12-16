Flavors Vietnam 2024 x HOZO International Food Fest attracts over 500,000 attendees

HCM CITY — The Flavors Vietnam 2024 x HOZO International Food Fest, which was held in HCM City’s Nguyễn Huệ and Lê Lợi streets from December 13 to 15, welcomed more than 500,000 attendees.

The event showcased Việt Nam’s rich culinary heritage alongside its modern evolution, complemented by show-stopping music performances, prestigious awards, and immersive activities.

With 60 food and beverage booths, including Dim Tu Tac, Sedaap Noodle, and Japanit Matcha & Coffee House, the festival offered a rich culinary adventure. Visitors savoured gourmet creations and beloved local street eats, with flavours spanning Mexican, Chinese, Japanese, and more. Attendees indulged in exclusive dishes crafted by renowned restaurants, cafes, and artisan food purveyors, celebrating the unparalleled diversity of Việt Nam’s culinary scene.

"Participating in Flavors Vietnam 2024 x HOZO International Food Fest allowed us to showcase our signature Sedaap noodles dishes to a vibrant crowd of food lovers. It was inspiring to see such excitement for the flavours we create," said a representative from KIDO Group.

Within the F&B Zone, attendees not only indulged in a wide variety of food and drinks but also enjoyed engaging activities at interactive booths. Notably, Vikki Digital Bank hosted a vibrant activation space featuring fun AR games and exciting prizes.

Another standout feature of the event was the exclusive Mastercard Lounge, where food and beverage workshops took center stage, offering participants hands-on experiences led by top brands like Layla Kitchen & Bar, IBUKI, and Osterberg Ice Cream.

The Mastercard Lounge also hosted an array of engaging activities, including mini-games, a curated media tour, and an exclusive after-party. With its rotating schedule of events, the lounge became a vibrant meeting point, adding layers of excitement and interaction to the festival experience.

“This year’s Flavors Vietnam 2024 x HOZO International Food Fest exemplifies the vibrancy of Việt Nam’s F&B industry, combining its culinary artistry with a deep sense of community and innovation. At Vietcetera, we are thrilled to witness this event become a platform for promoting Việt Nam’s culinary and cultural excellence on both national and international stages. With over half a million attendees, this year’s festival truly solidifies its role as a landmark celebration of our dynamic food scene,” said Hảo Trần, CEO of Vietcetera.

At the heart of the festival was the Flavors Awards, celebrating Việt Nam’s vibrant F&B scene through three distinct award categories: Grand Jury, recognising excellence as judged by top culinary experts; Vietcetera Editors' Picks, uncovering the up and coming hospitality spots in town, carefully curated by Vietcetera’s editors; and Flavors Collection, showcasing the most favorite establishments voted by the public.

The festival was also a feast for music lovers, featuring over 60 talented artists such as by Mỹ Tâm, HIEUTHUHAI, and Henry Luu. — VNS