Music night honours friendship of Việt Nam, Latin American countries

HÀ NỘI — The 12th Latin American Music Night took place in Hà Nội on December 15, showcasing vibrant Latin music and culture.

Co-organised by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations, the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association of Hà Nội, and the embassies of Latin American countries, the programme the presence of ambassadors, diplomats, and representatives from Latin American embassies, along with Vietnamese officials, friendship organisations, and alumni who had studied or worked in Latin America.

It drew a large number of participants from not only Latin American communities but also Vietnamese and international music lovers.

In his opening remarks, President of the Hà Nội Union of Friendship Organisations Nguyễn Ngọc Kỳ said the event aimed to introduce the cultures of some Latin American countries, strengthen the solidarity, friendship and mutual understanding between people of Việt Nam and Latin American nations, and also welcome the New Year 2025.

Argentinian Ambassador Marcos A. Bednarski highlighted the optimism and hospitality of Latin American and Vietnamese people, emphasising the strong development of cultural exchanges as well as the importance of the region to Việt Nam.

He expressed his hope that relations between the two sides will become more solid and grow further in the new year.

The evening featured performances of Latin music and dance, including a "Hey Hola" mashup and the Chachacha, performed by artists from the embassies and local friendship organisations.

Event goers also enjoyed free dance sessions and Latin American cuisine, celebrating a spirit of friendship and cultural connection. — VNA/VNS