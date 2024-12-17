Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House inaugurated in Long An province

LONG AN — A ceremony was held in Mekong Delta province of Long An on December 15 to inaugurate the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House.

Construction of the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House began in July last year as part of the integrated Waterpoint urban area.

Spanning nearly 7,000 sq.m, the project features various functional zones, including a cultural house, restaurants, an exhibition area, and miniature landscapes showcasing the cultural characteristics of both Việt Nam and Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chairman of the Long An Provincial People’s Committee emphasised that the inauguration of the Friendship House underscores the province’s commitment to preserving and strengthening the enduring relationship between Việt Nam and Japan.

He added that the project will enrich cultural activities for residents of Long An and nearby provinces.

Japanese Consul General in HCM City, Ono Masuo, highlighted the robust political, economic, and cultural ties between Việt Nam and Japan, noting that Việt Nam is becoming an increasingly significant and equal partner for Japan.

The diplomat expressed his hope that the Việt Nam-Japan Friendship House will serve as a hub for cultural exchange between the two nations in the Mekong Delta region and a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.

Currently, Japan ranks fourth among the 40 countries and territories investing in Long An, with a total registered capital of nearly $US1 billion. These investments are concentrated in districts such as Đức Hòa, Bến Lức, Cần Giuộc, and Tân An City.

Japanese projects in Long An primarily focus on sectors such as the production of artificial wood panels and wood products, the production and assembly of electronic components, textiles and garments, animal feed production, and food processing.

The Japanese business community is one of the largest in the province and has made significant contributions to local socio-economic development. — VNA/VNS