Đà Lạt vegetable hotpot warms the hearts of the foodies

Hoàng Lan

Đà Lạt has long been renowned across the nation as a paradise of flowers and organic vegetables, particularly for its vegetable hotpot, a quintessential cuisine carrying a richness of fresh flavours. It looks as good as it tastes.

Tạ Ngọc Huyền, a Vietnamese overseas from the UK, has returned to Việt Nam to celebrate New Year by making a tour to Đà Lạt, across the Central Highlands and another tour to Phú Quốc Island in the coastal province of Kiên Giang.

Accompanying her are her husband, and the husband's grandmother and parents.

The group decided to rent a seven-seater car for the tour, to fully enjoy the country’s beautiful landscapes and attractive tourism sites along locations they pass.

“When arriving in Đà Lạt, all of my UK family members are so impressed about thousands of colourful flowers available at every corner of the city and immense organic vegetable farms as well as many of vegetable hotpot restaurants,” said Huyền, adding that her grandmother suggested that they come together to enjoy a vegetable hotpot at a restaurant near the Đà Lạt cable car station.

The restaurant looks luxurious, as does the hotpot menu of abundant vegetables which include malabar spinach, water morning glory, cauliflower, lettuce, kale, asparagus, horseradish and watercress, along with many others.

Organic roots and fruits such as kohlrabi, carrot, white turnip, eggplant, corn, tomato, bell pepper and others are also available, said Huyền.

The group members were interested in enjoying the vegetable hotpot, which can be served with egg noodles or vermicelli. They were so excited in different boiled roots and fruits such as zucchini, shallot, squash, chayote radish and carrot dipped in a special sauce, locally known as kho quẹt and other amazing dipping sauces made by local master chefs.

“I like the hotpot broth so much for its light sweet taste. It helps to release any tiredness I have and makes me feel so relaxed,” said her husband's grandmother, noting that she would love to return to the city for another visit.

Huyền and her husband liked to enjoy the vegetable hotpot with topping of seafoods dipped in mix spicy sauce.

The restaurant also serves free artichoke tea which is good for human health and is said to improve the digestive system.

After enjoying the vegetable hotpot, the UK guests made a tour of the Vạn Thành organic vegetable and flower farm, about four kilometres to the west of Đà Lạt city.

“We are all impressed with the abundant flowers, a long photo opportunity where we could take photos surrounded by colourful hanging flowers. We felt as if we were lost in a natural virgin flowers forest,” Huyền’s mother in-law said, adding that she loved all the flowers, particularly roses, and Marguerite Daisy.

Still surprised to see such a mass blooming of flowers this late in the season, the guests also were overjoyed to visit the organic vegetables and fruits fields, including the strawberry fields, the key characteristics of Đà Lạt.

“Wow, the fresh strawberries are so attractive and what was amazing is that we could taste them immediately, enjoying eating them on the spot,” said Huyền.

Tour guide Lê Văn Nam told the guests that apart from garden tours, they could also witness how the vegetables and fruits are harvested and prepared and learn gardening techniques.

“The farm will supply travellers wishing to learn the technique of growing vegetables, roots or fruits so as to grow them at their own home,” said Nam.

The farm receives hundreds of local and foreign guests, visitors and travelers annually, he said. VNS