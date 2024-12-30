HCM City names eight ancient trees as heritage

HCM CITY – Eight ancient trees in the Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden in HCM City’s District 1 were named as part of Việt Nam’s heritage on Sunday.

They include one padauk, one tetrameles, and six African mahogany trees that are hundreds of years old.

The 200-year-old padauk tree is over 34m high.

Its trunk circumference is 4m and at 1.3m above the ground.

Padauk trees have been listed as endangered in Việt Nam's Red Data Book, a list of rare and endangered fauna and flora species native to the country.

Padauk timber is rare, durable, and fragrant. It is used to make many high-quality Vietnamese handicraft products.

The tetrameles tree is 35m tall, aged almost two centuries.

Its trunk is 9.5m in circumference, and 1.3m above the ground.

Tetrameles timber is commonly used in construction and manufacturing furniture.

Tetrameles bark is also well-known as a traditional medicinal ingredient that helps with digestion and blood circulation.

The zoo’s African mahogany trees have an average height of 60m and a trunk circumference of 12.3m.

African mahogany timber is used to build ships and wooden furniture, while the leaves help cure fever and scabies.

Dr. Phùng Chí Sĩ, vice chairman of the Việt Nam Association for the Protection of Nature and Environment, said a tree must meet three criteria to be named as being heritage.

Sĩ said it must be 200 years old or older and be among rare species whose genes need to be conserved.

It also must possess cultural and historical value and deeply connect with human activities, he added.

Huỳnh Thu Thảo, chairwoman of the Members' Council of Sài Gòn Zoo - Botanical Garden Company Limited, said the recognition is a testament to the zoo’s efforts in animal and plant conservation.

She said it is an incentive for the zoo to work with city authorities to develop more conservatory plans in the future.

Thảo added that the event would also help raise public awareness and promote environmental and heritage protection and attract more visitors.

Việt Nam has around 8,000 heritage trees. They are made up of 145 species and live in 57 localities. VNS