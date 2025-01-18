Politics & Law
Over 1,200 foreign tourists arrive in Hạ Long on cruises

January 18, 2025 - 22:44
Five-star cruises bring over 1,200 foreign visitors to Quảng Ninh on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo Thuỳ Dương

QUẢNG NINH — Two luxury cruise ships, Seabourn Encore and Silver Whisper, docked at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on January 17, bringing more than 1,200 international tourists to Quảng Ninh Province, home to UNESCO-recognised natural heritage Hạ Long Bay.

Visitors explored Hạ Long Bay, toured the city, and visited cultural and historical sites despite the cool weather. Popular activities included cave visits, kayaking, and even beach outings, enhanced by the sunny conditions.

Seabourn Encore departed later the same day, while Silver Whisper is set to leave on January 18.

Hạ Long’s modern transportation infrastructure, including its specialised international cruise port, has made Quảng Ninh a preferred destination for luxury cruise ships.

Since the start of 2025, the port has welcomed four cruise ships with nearly 6,000 passengers, primarily from Europe and the US.

This year, approximately 60 cruise ships carrying nearly 90,000 tourists are expected, a 30 per cent increase from 2024. These ships hail from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and China, with new additions like Brilliant Lady and Luminara anticipated to dock.

November is projected to be a peak month, with up to three weekly visits from China's Beihai cruises, highlighting Quảng Ninh’s proactive efforts to attract international visitors.

Quảng Ninh aims to welcome 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international visitors, underscoring its growing prominence in global tourism. — VNA/VNS

Hạ Long Bay Quảng Ninh Province UNESCO

Life & Style

Documentary about Việt Nam - China friendship released

A documentary film featuring the Việt Nam - China friendship was released in Nanning city, China's Guangxi Province, on January 15 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the two countries' diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025) and the “Year of Việt Nam - China Humanistic Exchange".
Life & Style

Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.

