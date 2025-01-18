Over 1,200 foreign tourists arrive in Hạ Long on cruises

QUẢNG NINH — Two luxury cruise ships, Seabourn Encore and Silver Whisper, docked at Hạ Long International Cruise Port on January 17, bringing more than 1,200 international tourists to Quảng Ninh Province, home to UNESCO-recognised natural heritage Hạ Long Bay.

Visitors explored Hạ Long Bay, toured the city, and visited cultural and historical sites despite the cool weather. Popular activities included cave visits, kayaking, and even beach outings, enhanced by the sunny conditions.

Seabourn Encore departed later the same day, while Silver Whisper is set to leave on January 18.

Hạ Long’s modern transportation infrastructure, including its specialised international cruise port, has made Quảng Ninh a preferred destination for luxury cruise ships.

Since the start of 2025, the port has welcomed four cruise ships with nearly 6,000 passengers, primarily from Europe and the US.

This year, approximately 60 cruise ships carrying nearly 90,000 tourists are expected, a 30 per cent increase from 2024. These ships hail from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, and China, with new additions like Brilliant Lady and Luminara anticipated to dock.

November is projected to be a peak month, with up to three weekly visits from China's Beihai cruises, highlighting Quảng Ninh’s proactive efforts to attract international visitors.

Quảng Ninh aims to welcome 20 million tourists in 2025, including 4.5 million international visitors, underscoring its growing prominence in global tourism. — VNA/VNS