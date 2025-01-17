Pieces of colour

Nguyễn Quý Sơn is a pioneer of mosaic art in Việt Nam. From his roots in the pottery village of Bát Tràng, Nguyễn Quý Sơn has transformed traditional ceramics into stunning mosaics. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to preserving and expanding this unique craft, his works now grace luxury hotels, resorts, and public spaces.
More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.