Pieces of colour

January 17, 2025 - 16:24
Nguyễn Quý Sơn is a pioneer of mosaic art in Việt Nam. From his roots in the pottery village of Bát Tràng, Nguyễn Quý Sơn has transformed traditional ceramics into stunning mosaics. With a passion for creativity and a commitment to preserving and expanding this unique craft, his works now grace luxury hotels, resorts, and public spaces.

Life & Style

Thái Nguyên exhibition spotlights Party’s glorious history

More than 600 photos, documents, and objects, and 95 posters are being displayed in the northern province of Thái Nguyên to celebrate the 95th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930-2025) and the upcoming Lunar New Year 2025 (the Year of the Snake).
Life & Style

Project launched to preserve, promote Vietnamese culture in Europe

The unions of Vietnamese Associations and of Vietnamese Women's Associations in Europe on January 15 announced the launch of a project on preserving and promoting the homeland’s culture in Europe and its associated online competition on the Lunar New Year festival (Tết) – Việt Nam’s biggest annual traditional celebration.
Life & Style

Fashion designer launches collection inspired by ancient Hà Nội

Minh has infused the nostalgic beauty of ancient Hà Nội during Tết into her designs for the upcoming Lunar Year of the Snake. The designer employs traditional embroidery techniques such as sequin embroidery and raised leaf vein embroidery to create sharp patterns on feminine puff-sleeved dresses and elegant áo dài.

