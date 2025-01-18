Việt Nam’s largest spring festival to entertain and enchant with hundreds of events

HÀ NỘI — A light festival along with hundreds of events and thousands of culinary and shopping experiences will take place at Ocean Park in Văn Giang District in the northern province of Hưng Yên from January 18 till March 16.

The Eastern Light Festival 2025 features a series of 'festivals within the festival' with continuous and intertwined events to celebrate a vibrant spring universe. It is set to be the largest spring festival in Việt Nam, attracting countless visitors to celebrate the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year).

The centrepiece of the festival, one which is the most creative and unique, will be the Ocean International Lantern Festival – Eastern Light, which will light up the skies on January 18.

This event will showcase the 15 outstanding works from the finals of the Ocean International Lantern Contest. The massive, intricately designed lanterns, crafted by teams from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Việt Nam, will recreate a world of eastern mythology in enchanting lights and using modern technology.

An intangible cultural heritage of China, the world-renowned Yuyuan Lantern Festival will make its debut in Việt Nam with the familiar theme of Asian mythology titled Shan Hai Jing, or The Classic of Mountains and Seas, a major source of Chinese mythology that dates back over 2,000 years.

Combined with designs inspired by the Lĩnh Nam Chích Quái, a collection of Vietnamese folklore published at the end of the Trần Dynasty (1226-1400), the festival will reveal a dazzling world of mythical creatures. Highlights include the artworks Cổng Rồng Đông A (Dragon Gate of Đông A), Cây Thần Phù Tang (Sacred Tree of Fuji), Thần Kim Quy (Golden Turtle God), Bạch Long (White Dragon) and Công Chúa Thủy Cung (Princess of the Undersea).

Complementing the unique light works of art, a two-kilometre-long lantern path along Phố Đông and San Hô Streets, and part of VinWonders Waves Park. With the message 'Shine for Life', this path not only offers visitors an opportunity to see the wonderful artistry of the lanterns, but to express their hopes for peace in the New Year on the special wish path along the enchanting San Hô Street.

In addition to the stunning light displays, Ocean City offers a series of exciting, delicious and festive destinations for the Lunar New Year with the Ocean Spring Fair. The mega fair includes three main fairs featuring over 250 booths.

It begins with the Spring Fair 2025 from January 18-26, themed Bringing Tết Home - Happy Tết, with 116 booths displaying bonsai plants, cuisine, Tết gifts, handicrafts and specialties from 40 provinces and cities.

The highlight of the mega fair is Giảng Võ Spring Market featuring 172 booths. Among these, 136 booths will operate continuously for 58 days from January 18 to March 16, offering a wide array of products from various regions of Việt Nam, as well as booths highlighting the festive cuisines of China, Japan, India, South Korea, Turkey and Sri Lanka, alongside hundreds of experiences celebrating both traditional and modern Tết.

Visitors can also extend their culinary journey with the international grilling festival at Sake Village, which gathers international culinary experts to offer up feasts fit for the Gods.

After enjoying the lantern displays and indulging in food and shopping at the vibrant fairs, visitors can then immerse themselves in a musical atmosphere.

The Ocean Jam street music festival will take place every weekend from Friday to Sunday, running from February 7 to March 2. Additionally, the Sweet Love Festival, a delightful event for couples, will be held from February 14 to 16.

The Eastern Costume Festival, held from March 7-9 will offer participants opportunities to engage in traditional cultural experiences, showcasing traditional costumes, folk instruments, historical reenactments and traditional games.

Visitors can also experience a dazzling light party featuring the Lighting Dance performance, fire dancing for good fortune and a spectacular light parade with fireworks. They can be immersed in a creative atmosphere with workshops, enjoy Korean LED fan dancing, witness lantern and LED lion dances and marvel at the fireworks. The festivities will also include a reenactment of the traditional 'Dragon Snake Ascending the Clouds' game at Little Hongkong.

The K-Pop Festival will officially conclude the 58-day Spring Festival, featuring 580 unique experiential activities and a thousand food and shopping experiences at Ocean City. This grand finale will showcase explosive performances by K-pop artists alongside young Vietnamese performers, complemented by a variety of cultural and culinary activities rich in Korean flavour.

The Eastern Light Festival 2025 is organised by Vinhomes and Sunny Vietnam, with the support of diamond sponsor Masterise Homes and gold sponsors Techcombank and Xanh SM. The festival aims to celebrate East Asian culture and establish Ocean City as an annual destination for millions of visitors in the capital and the northern region.

Tickets to the Lantern Festival could be booked at the website https://oceanlanternfestival.com/dat-ve/. — VNS