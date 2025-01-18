Việt Nam’s first social network for food travel launched

HCM CITY — New social network Food Travel Vietnam, the first of its kind in Việt Nam, was officially launched in HCM City on Saturday (January 18).

The launching ceremony was organised by Gò Vấp District’s Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee and the Department of Culture and Information and Culture and Sports Centre, in collaboration with the HCM City Culinary Association and Travel Network Joint Stock Company, within the framework of a festival called “Gò Vấp Food Travel and Street Music - Chào Xuân (Welcoming Spring) 2025” being held at Gò Vấp District’s Culture and Sports Centre from January 18 to 19.

Nguyễn Tuấn Khởi, chairman of Travel Network JSC and founder of the Food Travel Vietnam social network, said the launch of this social network not only marks a big step forward in connecting the community of food and travel enthusiasts, but also creates an opportunity to enhance the position of Việt Nam’s tourism on the global tourism map.

It now is available on the website https://foodtravelvietnam.com. This is a platform for travel and food enthusiasts where they can share experiences, search for information about tourist destinations, discover unique dishes, and connect with a community of travel and food lovers.

“With this platform, we hope to create a space where people can share experiences, explore cuisine, and support local food and travel businesses to grow,” he said.

It will provide users not only a space to share photos, videos, and articles about trips and delicious meals, but also support small businesses and tourist destinations, helping them promote their products and services to get closer to customers.

Its outstanding features include discovering tourist destinations and dishes through articles, videos, and reviews from the community; sharing and connecting with people who share the same interests in travel and cuisine; and suggesting tours, restaurants, and specialty eateries that are highly rated by users and experts.

A project called "Street Food Music" was also introduced at the festival. Combining music and street food, it promises to bring participants great experiences in taste, sound and the atmosphere of food festivals.

It will organise music events and street food fairs in major cities, with HCM City the first location.

It promises to become an attractive destination for those who love vibrant, inspiring spaces and delicious food, helping to promote Việt Nam's diverse and unique culinary culture closer to the domestic and international community.

“We hope that such events will help promote the beauty of Vietnamese culture and cuisine to international friends, while promoting the development of the tourism industry, especially culinary tourism,” Khởi said.

Nguyễn Anh Mỹ Hoàng, Vice President of the HCM City Culinary Association, said street food, food maps and food tours had become trends, reflecting the strong development of cuisine and showing how cuisine is closely linked to the culture, life and tourism of each country.

"Foodtravelvietnam.com and Street Food Music will bring Việt Nam cuisine further to become a cultural icon on the world culinary map," she said.

The Gò Vấp Food Travel and Street Music - Chào Xuân (Welcoming Spring) 2025 festival introduces and honours the unique culinary culture and the Gò Vấp Food Tour map.

The festival combines street music programmes with booths displaying the country’s regional specialties, and tourism services and attractions.

It also mobilises resources from agencies, businesses, organisations and benefactors to organise Tết (Lunar New Year) activities in the district.

On this occasion, the festival's organising committee also presented gifts to 150 local households, talented athletes, and workers in difficult circumstances. — VNS