President Hồ Chí Minh's cars recognised as national treasures

HÀ NỘI — Three cars that were used to serve late President Hồ Chí Minh have been recognised as national treasures for their historical significance.

The decision, made by the Prime Minister under Decision No. 1712/QĐ-TTg dated December 31, 2024, was announced during the Xuân Quê Hương (Homeland Spring) programme for overseas Vietnamese on January 19 in Hà Nội.

According to the organising committee, President Hồ Chí Minh, the great leader of the Vietnamese people, was not only a symbol of passionate patriotism and resilient revolutionary spirit but also an example of national and international solidarity. During his 15 years at the Presidential Palace Relic Site, President Hồ Chí Minh left behind many documents and artefacts that showed the most vivid and authentic reflection of his life, career, thoughts, ethics and style.

Among them are three cars, a Pobeda, a Peugeot 404, and ZIS 115, that served him from 1954 to 1969. Each treasured vehicle carries a historical story that holds a particularly profound value for the country, people and international friendship.

They are currently on display at the Hồ Chí Minh Presidential Palace Relic Site in Hà Nội.

The first car, a ZIS 115 with licence plate number HN 481, was presented to the President by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union in 1954. This four-seater armored car, painted black and built with bulletproof steel and 8cm-thick glass, weighed over two tonnes. It was produced as a limited edition, mainly intended for heads of state and symbolised the strong friendship between Việt Nam and the then Soviet Union.

During his time at the Presidential Palace, this car was used on special occasions such as when receiving international delegations or heads of state who needed to ensure absolute safety.

During the US bombing campaigns in North Việt Nam in the 1960s, the ZIS 115 was kept on standby to ensure the safety of President Hồ Chí Minh and members of the Politburo. It travelled a total of 15,788km.

The Pobeda, with plate number HN 158, was also a gift from the Soviet Government to Việt Nam in 1955. This car was transferred to the Presidential Palace in 1957 and served President Hồ Chí Minh until 1969.

Known for its spacious interior, high ground clearance and robust engine, it was well-suited for long-distance travel and often accompanied the President on trips to distant provinces. The Pobeda travelled with the President through 39,436km.

During the 1960s, when the Soviet Government offered newer models with superior designs and features, President Hồ Chí Minh declined to use them, reserving the advanced vehicles for diplomats and government officials.

The third car, a Peugeot 404 with licence number HNC 232, was donated by Vietnamese expatriates in March 1964. This vehicle became indispensable during the later years of President Hồ Chí Minh’s life as his health began to decline. Its comfort and reliability made it a practical choice for his transportation needs during this period.

It carried the President a total of 16,575km.

The three cars took President Hồ Chí Minh on nearly 2,000 trips to many localities, as well as daily activities in the capital city.

According to the managers of the Presidential Palace, the national treasures - three cars - were not only a means of transportation of the President but also a symbolic value of international friendship, solidarity and patriotism of overseas Vietnamese towards the national leader.

The three cars were vivid evidence of a historical period full of hardships, perseverance, determination to gain independence, freedom and unification of the country while conveying profound lessons about President Hồ Chí Minh's ideology, morality and lifestyle. VNS