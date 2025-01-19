Tết parade brings colour to capital city

HÀ NỘI Many local and international visitors took part in a parade around Hà Nội's Old Quarter in traditional Vietnamese clothes on the opening day of the 2025 Tết Việt Tết Phố (Hà Nội Streets during Vietnamese Tết Holiday) yesterday.

The event was one of many activities to celebrate Tết (Lunar New Year) organised by the Management Board of Hoàn Kiếm Lake and Hà Nội's Old Quarter as well as the Đình Làng Việt Club.

The parade is part of an annual programme reenacting the beauty of traditional Tết celebrations and national art to preserve and promote traditional cultural values. At the same time, it helps promote tourism and the image of the capital city's Old Quarter -- as well as the rest of Hà Nội -- to a large number of tourists.

The opening ceremony took place at the Kim Ngân Communal House on Hàng Bạc Street, highlighting traditional rituals such as a procession to present offerings at the communal house gate, a ceremony to honour the Patron Saint and Craft Ancestors, and a ceremony to set up the Tết pole.

The procession of around 400 people paraded through ancient streets and landmarks in traditional áo dài, carrying typical Tết offerings such as jam, lotus tea, banh chưng (glutinous rice cakes), bánh cốm (green sticky rice cakes) and peach blossoms.

Led by the cheerful kylin dance, the parade started from the Old Quarter Culture Exchange Centre at 50 Đào Duy Từ Street and wended its way through historic locations like the Ô Quan Chưởng (the last existing gate of the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel), Bạch Mã Temple, Kinh Lê Thái Tổ and Lý Thái Tổ statues next to Hoàn Kiếm Lake and the Heritage House at 87 Mã Mây Street, ending at the Kim Ngân Communal House.

Spectators were impressed with the bright colours of the traditional costumes worn by young people from the Bách Hoa Bộ Hành Club.

"This is the first time I've participated in the Tết procession, and I am happy and proud to have the chance to wear and introduce people to the ancient outfit of the Nguyễn dynasty while marching with many others through the historical heritage sites of Hà Nội's Old Quarter," said Nguyễn Đỗ Linh Ngọc.

Along with the parade, visitors also saw traditional decorations, art performances, calligraphy writing, painting and drawing on opening day, with many other important rituals and cultural activities scheduled through January 25.

For other activities, the organisers will display and introduce works of art with the theme Spring Colour of 2025 and a collection of zodiac animals of the lunar year at the Hoàn Kiếm Lake Cultural Information Centre at 2 Lê Thái Tổ Street. A bánh chưng wrapping event will be held at the Centre for Culture and Arts at 22 Hàng Buồm on January 25.

A number of other activities, such as decorating and arranging traditional Tết spaces and experiencing the Tết of an ancient Hà Nội family, using traditional Tết decorations from the Red River Delta, a demonstration of Vietnamese calligraphy and traditional music and dances are slated in the Old Quarter and Hoàn Kiếm Lake areas during the holiday time. VNS