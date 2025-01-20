Cherry blossoms bloom early, attracting tourists to Đà Lạt

ĐÀ LẠT For about a week now, the unexpected early bloom of cherry blossoms has drawn a large number of visitors to enjoy a pre-Tết (Lunar New Year) experience in Đà Lạt City in Lâm Đồng, even though there are still two weeks until the holiday time.

Lunar New Year of 2025.

On the morning of January 14, despite unfavourable weather with foggy conditions, hundreds of locals and tourists flocked to the Cầu Đất tea hill area in Xuân Trường Commune to admire the cherry blossoms and take photos.

This area, with thousands of cherry blossom trees interspersed among an oolong tea plantation, is open free for visitors.

In places renowned for cherry blossoms such as Cầu Đất in Xuân Trường Commune, Trạm Hành Commune, Xuân Thọ, and Trại Mát, multiple trees have been in full bloom, displaying vibrant pink hues.

Although there was no sunlight, numerous young people, families, and couples taking wedding photos seized the opportunity to capture beautiful moments under the blooming cherry blossoms.

Nguyễn Như Quỳnh, a visitor from Bình Dương Province, said that upon hearing news that the cherry trees are in early blossom, she and her friends decided to travel to Đà Lạt before Tết.

Enjoying a pre-Tết spring trip, Quỳnh said, allowed her to admire the flowers while leisurely exploring Đà Lạt's unique late-year cold season.

According to local residents the cherry blossom trees in the Cầu Đất tea hill area were planted over 30 years ago.

This year, with the early cherry bloom, the area has seen a daily influx of tourists coming to admire and enjoy the scenery for about a week.

In addition to Cầu Đất, many cherry blossom trees have begun blooming in Xuân Thọ Commune and the Trại Mát area.

However, in central Đà Lạt City, only a few cherry blossom trees have been flowering so far.

It is expected that within two weeks, they will bloom in unison, perfectly timed for visitors during the 2025 Lunar New Year holiday.

For the upcoming Tết holiday, the municipal administration has issued directives for local units and authorities to prepare to welcome and serve tourists.

This includes enhancing support and guidance for tourism businesses, ensuring facilities and human resources, and improving service quality. VNS