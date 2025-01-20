Mountain town coloured with pink cherry blossoms

Dư Toán

KON TUM — Măng Đen Town in Kon Plông District in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum is adorned in a fresh new hue these days, as the pink sour cherry trees have started to bloom spectacularly.

This year's flower season is being hailed as one of the most beautiful in recent memory, abounding with large blossoms. The cool weather, hovering around 14 degrees Celsius, along with early morning fog and gentle midday sunshine, creates a perfect atmosphere for visitors to admire the vibrant flowers at their leisure.

Sour cherries are planted mostly in Măng Đen Town and nearby parts of Măng Canh Commune. Key locations with abundant blooms that attract tourists include the central square of Măng Đen, Đăk Ke Lake, Đam Bri Lake, and along the roads leading into the town.

Various homestays and accommodations have also cultivated numerous cherry blossoms that showcase their vibrant colours this season.

Võ Thị Kim Luyến, a tourist from the central province of Quảng Nam, travelled to Măng Đen with her friends to celebrate her birthday just as the cherry trees were in full bloom. This coincidence has created a memorable experience on her special day.

“The flowers are beautiful. My friends and I have visited most of the tourist attractions in Măng Đen. The cherry blossoms have added a stunning highlight to the majestic, untouched scenery of the area. This is definitely one of the most memorable birthdays I've ever had," Luyến said.

According to Hoàng Tố Nga, Deputy Head of the Culture and Information Department of Kon Plông District, the cherry trees have bloomed about a week earlier than in previous years. The prolonged cold spell has resulted in more vibrant colours, with larger and more beautiful blossoms than in past seasons.

However, the number of tourists this year is not as high as in previous years, as the flower season is close to Tết (the Lunar New Year). This year's cherry blossom season is expected to attract over 10,000 tourists to Măng Đen.

"Accommodation services, restaurants and hotels in Măng Den can serve 5,000 guests per night,” said Nga.

“The district has requested that all accommodations ensure the best possible conditions for visitors' experiences.

“More sour cherries will be planted in the area, with an aim of making Măng Đen a cherry blossom destination," she noted.

The cherry trees will continue to bloom in the town from now until the Lunar New Year which falls on January 29, allowing tourists to visit and enjoy their beauty. — VNS