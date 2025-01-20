Pakistani singer-songwriter Atif Aslam wants to give back to young artists with Borderless World

ISLAMABAD – One of Pakistan’s most iconic singers, Atif Aslam, has decided it’s time to give back to young artists with a new music programme called Borderless World.

In a vlog directed and shot by content creator Ukhano, Aslam quoted his favourite actor Denzel Washington, who once said, “In the first phase of life you learn, then you earn and then you return”. Aslam said that he believed it was time for him to give back to upcoming musicians, directors, videographers and anyone with raw talent.

“I think it will be impactful,” he remarked.

Explaining what Borderless World is, the ‘Doori’ singer said the programme will have several seasons and the first one was comprised of five to six episodes with five to six releases, some new and some old with entirely different music.

“Anyone talented in terms of music, [writing] lyrics, directing, videography, acting, I’m accessible to them and they can reach out to me and let us know about their talent. We will select people and call them for collaborations. This is what the programme is about.”

Aslam said he was excited for new musicians to see the project and realise their passion, adding that this was the impact he wanted to leave on newer artists.

“When we were making music, there was Strings, Vital Signs, Junoon, who created amazing legacies, however, I didn’t receive any direction from my seniors other than the music they produced. I think this will have a lot of impact on people’s lives and music.”

He clarified that the programme was not about competition, rather it aimed to bring people — musicians and artists — together. “It’s for the love of music and people.”

Aslam, while talking about the importance of music, said he didn’t think he could live without it. However, the singer said he hadn’t heard any music in a while because, for the past decade, he had been busy working.

“Now I’m producing music as well, so it’s going to be interesting.”

The launch of Borderless World in Lahore saw many celebrities in attendance, including Faris Shafi, Bilal Lashari, Shae Gill, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar, Saba Qamar and Mawra Hocane. - DAWN/ANN