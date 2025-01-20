A stomach bug spreading: One patient's experience with Rotavirus

Dr Mattias Larsson*

Tuấn is an energetic eight-year-old boy who enjoys playing with friends and participating in sports. One day at school, he suddenly felt unwell, experiencing fatigue and nausea. Concerned, he went to the school nurse, who assessed his condition and found that he had a fever of 39°C. She administered paracetamol to help reduce the fever. However, while being examined, Tuấn began to vomit. Recognising that his condition required further attention, the nurse contacted his parents, who promptly picked him up and took him home.

Once home, Tuấn's condition worsened. He continued to vomit persistently and was unable to keep down any food or fluids. His fever remained high despite the administration of paracetamol. Concerned about his deteriorating state, his parents took him to a local doctor, who diagnosed him with a stomach infection and prescribed antibiotics. However, the treatment did not bring relief. Throughout the night, Tuấn continued to vomit, was unable to sleep, and his fever remained high.

In the middle of the night, he went to his parents’ room, crying and visibly distressed. He had experienced diarrhoea and had soiled his bed. Additionally, he complained of severe abdominal pain. His parents grew increasingly worried, as he was unable to retain any food or fluids, vomiting each time he attempted to eat or drink. He also continued to experience diarrhoea. Noticing that he looked pale, with sunken eyes, and realising that he had not urinated since arriving home, they became alarmed. Recognising the signs of severe dehydration, they decided to seek specialised pediatric care. Having heard positive feedback about Family Medical Practice (FMP), they took him there.

Upon arrival at FMP, Tuấn was immediately attended to by a nurse who measured his temperature, weight and height. Shortly afterwards, he was seen by a pediatrician who conducted a thorough examination. The doctor confirmed that Tuấn was suffering from dehydration. To address this, the pediatrician ordered intravenous (IV) fluids to rehydrate him, along with medication to control nausea and vomiting. Additionally, blood tests and a stool PCR test were performed to identify any bacterial or viral infections that might be causing his symptoms.

After approximately two hours, the test results confirmed that Tuấn had an infection caused by Rotavirus. The pediatrician explained to his parents that Rotavirus infections were particularly common during this season and that many children were affected by gastroenteritis due to this virus. It is spread by faeco-oral transmission, e.g. if you go to the toilet and then, without washing your hands, cook or eat food. Hygiene, especially after toilet visits, is very important to prevent transmission. Concerned about the previous treatment, the parents inquired whether the antibiotics prescribed by the local doctor had helped in any way. The pediatrician clarified that since Rotavirus is a viral infection, antibiotics are ineffective in treating it. In fact, the unnecessary antibiotics might have worsened his symptoms by disrupting the normal gut flora, which plays a crucial role in protecting the intestines and aiding digestion.

To aid Tuấn's recovery, the doctor prescribed medication to reduce nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea. Additionally, probiotics were recommended to help restore his intestinal flora, and oral rehydration solution (Oresol) was advised to prevent further dehydration. His parents were also given guidance on how to monitor his progress and ensure adequate hydration at home.

Over the next few days, Tuấn's condition gradually improved. He was able to tolerate small amounts of food and fluids without vomiting, and his diarrhoea lessened. As he regained his strength, his energy levels returned to normal, and he was soon back to his usual playful and active self. His parents were relieved and grateful for the prompt and effective care provided by the medical team at FMP, which had ensured his safe recovery from a severe Rotavirus infection.

*Dr Mattias Larsson is a paediatric doctor at Family Medical Practice and associate professor at Karolinska Institutet and has a long experience in research on infectious diseases. He has worked with the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit and the Ministry of Health of Việt Nam. He is fluent in English, Swedish, Vietnamese, German and some Spanish.

