Exhibition highlights CPV’s historical milestones

HÀ NỘI — More than 150 documents, items and photos will be on display at the Vietnam National Museum of History in an exhibition celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) (February 3, 1930 - 2025) and toward the upcoming 14th National Party Congress.

The Director of the National Museum of History, Nguyễn Văn Đoàn, emphasised the exhibition, entitled Đảng Cộng Sản Việt Nam - Những Mốc Son Lịch Sử (The Communist Party of Việt Nam – Brilliant Milestones), would provide an overview of the founding of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the 13 Party Congresses.

It would highlight the correct, strong and wise decisions, the unity and solidarity, as well as the collective efforts of the entire Party, the people, along with the military, in creating "historical milestones" for the nation’s history, he added.

“The resounding victories and achievements in the struggle for national independence, the restoration of peace, the liberation of the South, and the unification of the country, as well as the accomplishments and reforms for national development, are crucial foundations and valuable lessons for us to inherit, promote and continue successfully achieving the development goals set forth in the Party Congresses,” Đoàn said.

The exhibition is divided into three parts.

Part one is about the establishment of the CPV, highlighting the role of President Hồ Chí Minh in disseminating Marxism-Leninism in Việt Nam and the establishment of the CPV on February 3, 1930 with a mission of leading the Vietnamese revolution.

The second, themed 'The CPV – Historical Milestones' shows visitors the Party's guidelines, policies and strategies through 13 congresses linked to significant historical milestones of the nation, as well as the country's achievements under the Party's leadership from 1930 to the present, particularly during nearly 40 years of đổi mới (renewal) and international integration.

The last part 'Towards the 14th National Party Congress' introduces preparations for the next congress, including meetings to give comments to draft documents to be presented there.

One of the most important artefacts on display is the original version of Đường Kách Mệnh (Revolutionary Path), a book written by leader Nguyễn Ái Quốc - President Hồ Chí Minh, published for the first time in 1927 by the Propaganda Ministry of the Association of Oppressed Peoples of the East in Guangzhou, China.

Đường Kách mệnh is one of the works of immense value in terms of revolutionary theory and practice. The first prints of the 100-page book were secretly transported back to Việt Nam before 1930. It is one of the few original copies from 1927, which was recognised by the Prime Minister as a National Treasure in 2012.

The exhibition also introduces the public to many valuable documents and artefacts related to significant historical milestones of the nation, such as Nguyễn Ái Quốc's French Colonialism on Trial, the Party's platform, brief strategies of the Party and the ballot box used to elect the Central Executive Committee at the Fourth National Congress of the Communist Party in December 1976, the first congress of the unified Việt Nam.

The Communist Party of Việt Nam – Historical Milestones exhibition will run till March 16.

The Vietnam National Museum of History is located at 216 Trần Quang Khải, Hoàn Kiếm District. — VNA/VNS