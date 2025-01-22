More Chinese search for accommodations in Việt Nam during Lunar New Year

HCM CITY – Searches for accommodations by Chinese visitors during Tết Holiday 2025 (Lunar New Year) in Việt Nam have surged by 300 per cent.

According to data from digital travel platform Agoda, the 2025 Lunar New Year travel season has witnessed significant growth across domestic, inbound, and outbound travel.

The company said that searches for accommodations in Việt Nam by international tourists during Tết increased by 139 per cent compared to the same period last year. Notably, visitors from China rose nearly 300 per cent, a positive signal that supports the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism's goal of welcoming 22 million international visitors in 2025.

In addition to the impressive growth in arrivals from China, South Korea and Taiwan also demonstrated positive growth trends, with increases of 94 per cent and 123 per cent, respectively.

Phú Quốc, Đà Lạt, Nha Trang and Phan Thiết are destinations that both foreign and domestic visitors want to visit during Tết.

Agoda said Phú Quốc stands out as a bright spot for international visitors, recording a 266 per cent increase in accommodation searches, surpassing its popularity in 2024.

Meanwhile, Đà Lạt, Nha Trang, and Phan Thiết continue to solidify their positions as top domestic destinations, experiencing respective search growth rates of 167 per cent, 88 per cent, and 89 per cent.

Booking.com said Đà Lạt has taken the top spot, with a 300 per cent increase in searches as compared to last year. This picturesque highland city offers stunning landscapes, cool weather and a tranquil atmosphere for travelers to enjoy. Coastal destinations like Nha Trang and Phú Quốc remain popular choices for beach lovers and water sports enthusiasts. Đà Nẵng, HCM City and Hà Nội continue to attract visitors with their rich history, vibrant culture, and delicious cuisine.

For those seeking a more serene escape, Vũng Tàu offers a laid-back coastal experience, while Hội An and Sa Pa provide opportunities to explore ancient temples, picturesque landscapes, and diverse cultural heritage.

With 75 per cent of Vietnamese travellers preferring to explore during the cooler parts of the day, these destinations offer a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure for Tết holiday getaways, Booking said.

As the Lunar New Year approaches, Vietnamese travelers are eager to explore the world. Southeast Asia continues to be a top choice for international travel. The region's proximity, cultural familiarity and visa-free entry make it a convenient and attractive option for many.

According to Agoda, Bangkok, Tokyo and Singapore rank as the leading destinations for Vietnamese tourists. Tokyo, in particular, has overtaken Bali as a favourite Tết holiday destination since 2024, with search volumes rising by 193 per cent this year.

Booking.com also shares that the vibrant city of Bangkok tops the list of the most-searched international destinations with a 100 per cent increase year-over-year in searches, followed by Tokyo and Phuket.

There is also a growing interest in exploring new horizons, with destinations like Dubai emerging as a popular choice for Vietnamese seeking diverse and unique travel experiences this Tết with a 80 per cent increase in searches as compared to the same time last year. — VNS