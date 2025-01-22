Hà Nội exhibition spotlights CPV’s glorious history

HÀ NỘI - More than 200 images, documents, and artifacts highlighting the brilliant milestones of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) over the last 95 years are being displayed at an exhibition which opened at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội on January 21.

As part of the activities in celebration of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2025), the exhibition spotlighted the 95-year journey of the Party in leading the country and standing alongside the nation through various historical milestones.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum Vũ Mạnh Hà stressed that the establishment of the CPV 95 years ago marked an important turning point in the history of the Vietnamese revolution.

It ended the period of uncertainty in the path to national salvation, opening a new chapter in the struggle for national liberation, aiming to build a Vietnam for the goal of independence associated with socialism, under the leadership of the CPV, headed by President Hồ Chí Minh.

According to Hà, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the Party’s formation and development, showcasing the Party's leadership in achieving significant successes in building, defending, and developing the country. It highlights achievements in the đổi mới (renewal) process across various areas, including economic development, culture, society, defence, security, diplomacy, and many other crucial fields.

The correct and wise leadership of the Party is a crucial factor that determined every victory of Việt Nam’s revolution, he stressed.

At the event, the Hồ Chí Minh Museum also introduced to the public several documents and artifacts related to the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, which were collected from France in 2024. — VNA/VNS