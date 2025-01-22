Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Hà Nội exhibition spotlights CPV’s glorious history

January 22, 2025 - 12:20
More than 200 images, documents, and artifacts highlighting the brilliant milestones of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) over the last 95 years are being displayed at an exhibition which opened at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội on January 21.
More than 200 images, documents, and artifacts highlighting the brilliant milestones of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) over the last 95 years are being displayed at an exhibition in Hà Nội. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI - More than 200 images, documents, and artifacts highlighting the brilliant milestones of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) over the last 95 years are being displayed at an exhibition which opened at the Hồ Chí Minh Museum in Hà Nội on January 21.

As part of the activities in celebration of the CPV’s 95th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2025), the exhibition spotlighted the 95-year journey of the Party in leading the country and standing alongside the nation through various historical milestones.

In his opening remarks, Director of the Hồ Chí Minh Museum Vũ Mạnh Hà stressed that the establishment of the CPV 95 years ago marked an important turning point in the history of the Vietnamese revolution.

It ended the period of uncertainty in the path to national salvation, opening a new chapter in the struggle for national liberation, aiming to build a Vietnam for the goal of independence associated with socialism, under the leadership of the CPV, headed by President Hồ Chí Minh.

According to Hà, the exhibition provides a comprehensive overview of the Party’s formation and development, showcasing the Party's leadership in achieving significant successes in building, defending, and developing the country. It highlights achievements in the đổi mới (renewal) process across various areas, including economic development, culture, society, defence, security, diplomacy, and many other crucial fields.

The correct and wise leadership of the Party is a crucial factor that determined every victory of Việt Nam’s revolution, he stressed.

At the event, the Hồ Chí Minh Museum also introduced to the public several documents and artifacts related to the life and career of President Hồ Chí Minh, which were collected from France in 2024. — VNA/VNS

exhibition event Communist Party of Việt Nam

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Spring all around

Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom