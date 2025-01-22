A parade of tradition

The Bách Hoa Parade is an annual event where tradition and modernity unite on the streets of Hà Nội. Participants of all ages wear stunning traditional attire, bringing to life the rich cultural heritage of Việt Nam.
Excepting the horror film Đèn Âm Hồn (The Soul Lantern) set to premiere on February 7, all of the other Tết movies -- Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ, Yêu Nhầm Bạn Thân and Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ -- are a delightful mix of romance and humour
Spring is all around and Tết is FAST approaching, which can be seen ALL around Hà Nội. Peach blossom and kumquat trees in Nhật Tân and Tứ Liên are ready to decorate homes. The bonsai is important to Vietnamese Lunar New Year the same as pine trees to Westerners at Christmas. Let’s enjoy the spring atmosphere in the gardens!