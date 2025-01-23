Polish tourists embrace Vietnamese culture and festivities during Tết

HCM CITY — As Tết (the Lunar New Year holiday), Việt Nam's most important festival, draws near, nearly one hundred tourists from Poland have arrived to soak up the vibrant local atmosphere.

To fully immerse themselves in Việt Nam’s rich culture and the vibrant atmosphere of the Lunar New Year festival, the group has participated in lively festivities and savoured traditional Tết dishes such as bánh tét (rolled sticky rice cake), bánh chưng (square sticky rice cake), thịt kho (caramelised pork) and dưa kiệu (pickled leek). They have also enjoyed the joyous custom of receiving lì xì (lucky money), a practice believed to bring good fortune for the year ahead.

Sharing her excitement after experiencing a traditional Tết dinner in HCM City for the first time, visitor Ewa Waszak said she is very happy to be in Việt Nam during this special occasion.

“It was an absolutely wonderful experience. Everyone here is so warm and friendly and the smiles of the Vietnamese people are unforgettable. Unlike the cold and gloomy weather in Poland, the weather here is perfect, with beautifully decorated streets and restaurants. The atmosphere is safe and joyful,” she said.

Kasia Wicenciak, another Polish tourist, praised Vietnamese food and the welcoming atmosphere.

“The food is absolutely delicious. This is my first visit to Việt Nam and I will definitely come back with my family, the scenery and the people here are amazing.”

All these fascinating experiences are part of the 'Tây Ăn Tết Ta' tour, which literally translates as 'Westerners Celebrate Tết', arranged by travel company Vietluxtour.

“We have consistently received glowing feedback from travellers about their Tết experiences in Việt Nam," said General Director of Vietluxtour Trần Thế Dũng. "That's why we continue this annual tradition, enhancing the diversity and uniqueness of our offerings and leaving foreign tourists with unforgettable impressions of Vietnamese culture."

He added that during this year's Lunar New Year festival, visitors are seeking a mix of sightseeing and Tết experience products across Việt Nam's northern, central, and southern regions, as well as internationally. There is also a growing trend towards high-end relaxation services.

In addition to all-inclusive tours, many travellers prefer F&E ('Free and Easy') tours and customised options tailored for groups, especially overseas Vietnamese. This interest has led to a high demand for tours departing from the 25th day of the 12th lunar calendar (falling on January 24), continuing through the first, second and third days of Tết.

Europe has long been a significant market for Vietluxtour, making up around 30 per cent of the company's inbound customer volume. The majority of travellers hail from countries such as the UK, France, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

European tourists, particularly from Poland, are drawn to Vietluxtour's programmes that offer visits to scenic spots and immersive experiences of Vietnamese culture and cuisine.

They particularly appreciate the unique and diverse cultural elements across the regions, along with relaxation and leisure tourism in beautiful coastal areas like Đà Nẵng, Hạ Long Bay, and Phú Quốc. — VNS