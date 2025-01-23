Rapper Đen Vâu’s new music video leads Việt Nam's Top Trending Youtube Music chart

HÀ NỘI — Sensational rapper Đen Vâu has made a stunning comeback with his newly released music video (MV) Vị Nhà (The Taste of Home), which debuted on January 15 and quickly soared to the top of the Top Trending YouTube Music Vietnam chart.

This achievement extends the artist’s impressive record, marking his 17th music video to reach the top position since November 2018, when he first made waves with Anh Đếch Cần Gì Nhiều Ngoài Em (I Ain't Need A Damn Thing But You).

The Taste of Home, directed by Phương Vũ and Hoàng Đăng, features cinematic visuals that enhance its storytelling. In the video, Đen Vâu serves as the narrator, witnessing the poignant stories of young people living away from their hometowns. From a driver anxiously waiting to return home, to a firefighter who sacrifices family reunions for duty on New Year's Eve and a large family keeping the fire alive for their returning children, the narratives resonate deeply.

The final scene, where everyone gathers around the New Year's Eve feast, leaves a lasting impression and evokes the significance of reunion during Tết (Lunar New Year). This emotional connection is believed to be a key factor in the video’s viral popularity across social media platforms.

The MV has received a wave of positive reactions since its widespread release on digital platforms. Many viewers expressed deep emotions, noting how the song resonates with the feelings of those away from home, especially during the year-end season.

“The lyrics remain true to Đen Vâu's essence over the past 15 years, touching the deepest parts of every heart. Even the strongest listeners find themselves gently absorbing each word of his melodies. Tết is a time for reunion, a moment to feel the warmth of the hearth and the embrace of family,” commented Youtuber mienkyuc.ballad.

Numerous videos using The Taste of Home as background music have emerged on social media, sharing stories of young people away from home and capturing moments of reunion during Tết. A hashtag associated with the song quickly gained popularity among netizens, further spreading the musical piece to a wide audience.

The rapper said the MV conveys the spirit of Tết, enhancing family bonds and sending a message of love to those far from home. It is also an emotional journey that takes listeners back to the memories of family reunions during Tết.

Just over a day after its release, the music video climbed to the Top 1 Trending YouTube Music Vietnam chart, amassing over 2.7 million views and 5,000 comments from listeners. It has received over 6.7 million views and remained at the top of the chart as of January 21.

In The Taste of Home, traditional folk melodies are harmoniously blended with introspective rap. Ethnic instruments such as the flute, đàn tranh (zither) and đàn nhị (Vietnamese two-string fiddle) harmonise with the folk melodies, creating a musical space that is both familiar and refreshing.

The lyrics are approachable yet profound, especially resonating with those far from home; Tết is when we can enjoy the taste of home, no matter where we are. The song not only tells the story of simple Tết meals but also evokes a deep longing for “the taste of home” – a place where everyone seeks peace and emotional roots.

“I hope this song will be a small source of energy, accompanying everyone during those tireless working days, especially in the bustling and hurried days leading up to the end of the year,” Đen Vâu wrote on his Facebook.

Rapper Đen Vâu, whose real name is Nguyễn Đức Cường, was born in 1989 in Hạ Long City in the northern province of Quảng Ninh. Before becoming a singer, he worked as a garbage collector for seven years. He made a name for himself in the music industry with hits like Đưa Nhau Đi Trốn (Let’s Escape Together) and Đi Theo Bóng Mặt Trời (Following the Sun's Shadow).

In 2022, he became the artist with the most popular music videos on YouTube Vietnam, with 15 songs topping the charts. These songs included Anh Đếch Cần Gì Nhiều Ngoài Em (I Ain't Need A Damn Thing But You), Bài Này Chill Phết (This Song Is Pretty Chill) and Trốn Tìm (Hide and Seek). — VNS