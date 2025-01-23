Pyrodrone light show, fireworks to dazzle in the sky on Lunar New Year's Eve

HÀ NỘI – A special light show featuring 2,025 drones and firework performances will not only brighten Hà Nội's skies, but also aims to set a new world record on the Lunar New Year's Eve that falls on January 28.

The show is part of an artistic programme Rực Rỡ Thăng Long 2025 (Glamour Thăng Long 2025) jointly organised by the municipal and Nam Từ Liêm District People's Committees and the Corex Business Solutions Joint Stock Company.

According to the organisers, the programme would be one of the largest cultural events to welcome in 2025. The highlight will be the drone show, featuring 2,025 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), setting a Guinness World Record in pyro drone display.

The spectacular show will debut with the innovative combination of the drones and high-altitude fireworks, accompanied by a distinguished artistic programme, promising an extraordinary aerial light display.

The event will use advanced South Korean technology orchestrating a breathtaking and safe display of lights and pyrotechnics, with a rehearsal on January 26 and will take place at Mỹ Đình Square next to the National Stadium.

Themed Glorious Springs, the programme will include four chapters, telling artistically rich stories about the springs which represent the historical moments of Hà Nội and Việt Nam.

It will also focus on inspirational stories of renewal, love, family reunions and moments of national pride.

The drone show will be followed by a high-altitude fireworks display at midnight to welcome in the Year of the Snake 2025.

Organisers said the special show promised to create a wonder of light in the air and an eye-catching art display, and is expected to attract millions of views, both live at the event and on television and social networks.

“Following the success of the 2024 Hà Nội Art Light Festival, we are honoured to lead this year’s event," Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nam Từ Liêm District Mai Trọng Thái said.

"With our expertise in organising world-class events, we are committed to ensuring the safety and success of this extraordinary occasion, establishing Glamour Thăng Long as an awaited annual tradition.”

The event is being organised by Corex Business Solutions, the sole company in Southeast Asia to have set two world records for drone displays.

As Việt Nam’s leading cultural projects and destination development company, Corex is also behind the success of the last year show and the Ever Glamour Nha Trang (EGN) 2024 Festival.

Representatives from Corex said: “We are confident that this performance will set a new Guinness World Record for the largest pyro drone display, further cementing our reputation as a leader in delivering groundbreaking cultural events.” VNS