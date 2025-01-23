New books celebrate Tết

HCM CITY — A series of new books featuring Vietnamese culture and lifestyle have been released to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year) festival in the Year of the Snake, which begins on January 29.

Highlighted works include Sách Tết 2025 (The Book for Tết 2025), a production printed by the Đông A Company.

The book includes five chapters with coloured pictures by well-known authors, musicians and artists, such as late poet Chế Lan Viên, writer Lê Minh Khuê, and painter Đào Hải Phong.

Another book is Tết Ba Miền (Lunar New Year Celebrated in Three Regions) by the private publishing house Thái Hà Books.

It tells the stories of people living in the North, Central and South regions who work to keep traditional culture and lifestyle alive.

Traditional customs and festivals, which were created by ethnic minority groups across the country, are also featured.

Nhâm Nhi Tết Ất Tị (Welcome the Year of the Snake 2025) is released by State-owned Kim Đồng Publishing House.

It is divided into different parts of essay, poem, music and painting.

It includes 25 short stories, poems, songs, and paintings about the spring and Tết festival by veteran and young writers and painters.

The stories and poems are by Nguyễn Thị Như Hiền, Trần Quốc Toàn, Đoàn Mai Anh, Vũ Thị Thanh Tâm and Phạm Anh Xuân.

Tết flowers such as đào (peach blossom), mai (apricot blossom) and quất (kumquat), and Tết cakes of bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cakes) and bánh tét (round glutinous rice cake) are featured.

The work also includes colour paintings of snakes by young artists of Kim Đồng Publishing House.

“Special publications for Tết help children and young readers learn more about Vietnamese history and culture,” said a representative of the publisher.

Tết books are available nationwide at bookstores and on e-commerce websites.—VNS