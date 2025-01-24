Stella Ciorra in a journey to promote Vietnamese áo dài

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam's rich cultural heritage continues to captivate hearts worldwide, with an increasing number of foreign friends embracing, preserving and spreading its timeless allure.

One such enthusiast is Jean Sébastien Grill, a 43-year-old French man known locally as Trường Giang. His recent Zalo post, Việt Nam ơi! Trường Giang về quê ăn Tết (Việt Nam, here I come! Trường Giang Returns Home for Tết), might lead one to believe he is a returning Vietnamese expatriate. However, Grill's story is one of deep cultural immersion and love for Việt Nam.

Grill returned to Hà Nội just before the Kitchen God Day (23rd day of the lunar December) to partake in the cherished tradition of releasing carps into the water, a ritual that symbolises the farewell to the Kitchen God.

His homecoming was filled with a whirlwind of activities: sightseeing with his family, shopping for áo dài(traditional long dress) for his wife and children, and attending the spring calligraphy festival at the Temple of Literature. Recognised as ông đồ Tây (Western scholar), Grill made history in 2023 as the first foreign calligrapher at the festival. This year, he seeks permission to write calligraphy at King Lê Thái Tổ Monument near Hoàn Kiếm Lake.

Grill's journey began in 2006 when he married a French woman of Vietnamese descent. The couple's love for Việt Nam grew with each visit, ultimately leading them to settle permanently in the country in 2015.

Inspired by a Korean friend, Grill delved into the art of calligraphy, mastering the craft and becoming known as the ông đồ Tây (Western scholar). Even while away, he continued practicing calligraphy, gifting his works to friends and family. "Practicing calligraphy cultivates the mind and carries a special meaning: passing on traditional values," he reflected.

Stella Ciorra, a British woman, has been deeply connected to Việt Nam for 30 years. Her first visit in 1995 revealed a country grappling with hardships yet brimming with resilient and friendly people. Ciorra's affection for Việt Nam led her to return and eventually live there where she became a member and later President of the Friends of Vietnam Heritage (FVH).

Immersing herself in Vietnamese culture, she rented a house with a multi-generational family in Tây Hồ District and actively joined cultural excursions across Việt Nam, from walking tours exploring Hà Nội’s culture, the Imperial Citadel of Thăng Long to the Hà Nội Old Quarter and rural craft villages. During these trips, Ciorra played the role of a guide, sharing fascinating local stories with her witty and engaging storytelling style.

Passion for áo dài has also made her a prominent figure in events honouring the traditional long dress, and she recently contributed to a seminar on its preservation and promotion.

Martín Rama, an Uruguayan economist, has captured the essence of Hà Nội's old streets and lively sidewalks in his books Hanoi Promenade (2014) and For the Love of Hanoi (2023). His first book Hanoi Promenade won the Bùi Xuân Phái Award for For the Love of Hà Nội in 2014. Other foreign friends, such as Serbian novelist Marko Nikolic, have also been honoured for their dedication to promoting Việt Nam's heritage.

In the digital age, platforms like YouTube have become powerful tools for spreading culture. Saleem Hammad, a Palestinian-born resident of Việt Nam for 13 years, shares his love for the country through his YouTube channel.

His victory in the Hà Nội in My Eyes contest and his role as Hà Nội's Ambassador for Peace in 2019 underscore his strong bond with Việt Nam. His channel, launched out of a genuine love for the country, partners with fellow YouTubers to promote Việt Nam's history, culture, and people to a global audience. — VNA/VNS