Thăng Long Citadel hosts special cultural events to celebrate Tết

HÀ NỘI – A series of special spiritual and cultural activities are taking place at the Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage site in central Hà Nội, to welcome the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

Many of the events are being held by the Thăng Long-Hà Nội Heritage Conservation Centre (TLHNHCC) for the first time, with an aim of promoting traditional cultural values and customs. Of particular interest are recreations of typical royal Tết rituals at the citadel, which was the seat of power for many ancient Vietnamese dynasties.

Traditional Tết spaces have been set up at the site, located at 19C Hòang Diệu in Hà Nội's Ba Đình District. A nostalgic exhibition themed Tết Xưa – Tết Thời Bao Cấp (Old Tết – Tết in the Subsidy Period) recreates a traditional Vietnamese Tết from the 1970s and 80s, a difficult time that was nonetheless full of happiness.

Three spaces for the 'Tết in the Subsidy Period' exhibit have booths displaying the old style of State-owned trade, Tết paintings, flowers, firecrackers and a place of worship.

Visitors will also see images of people waiting and queuing up to buy subsidised Tết goodie bags with coupons. Tết goodie bags during the subsidy period often contained boxes of jam, tea, candy and popular cigarette brands.

Meanwhile, typical royal Tết rituals are also recreated in the exhibit, reflecting different spiritual activities from the Lý, Trần, Early Lê and Lê Trung Hưng dynasties. Rituals shown at the exhibit include the Táo Quân (Kitchen Gods) worshipping ceremony, the New Year's Eve celebration, an ancestor worshipping ritual and a ceremony for the King's longevity.

A documentary introduces visitors to the rituals that used to take place in the Thăng Long Royal Palace, with illustrations, simulated paintings and model artefacts. These objects help visitors visualise the politics, culture, history and social life of the ancient palace's "golden past".

Along with spiritual activities, the TLHNHCC is also holding special puppet shows for visitors from January 30 to February 2 at 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am, 3pm and 4pm.

All of the events at the citadel will run from January 20 until February 6 (December 21, 2024 to January 9, 2025 in the lunar calendar).

Spanning a total area of 3,500 square metres, Thăng Long Imperial Citadel is a complex of historic imperial buildings first constructed in 1011, under the reign of King Lý Thái Tổ of the Lý Dynasty (1009-1225).

It is one of the ten special national heritage sites proclaimed by the Prime Minister in 2009 and was inscribed on the World Heritage List by UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee in 2010. The site's UNESCO Outstanding Universal Values are reflected in its historical longevity, its role as a seat of power and its multiple cultural layers. VNS