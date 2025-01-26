Enjoying festive Tết atmosphere in Hà Nội with a variety of cultural activities

HÀ NỘI — Many vibrant and attractive events are being hosted in Hà Nội to entertain both Hanoians and visitors during the nine days of Tết (Lunar New Year), according to the city’s Department of Tourism.

Highlights reflecting the traditional Tết atmosphere of the Red River Delta region include the Tết Vietnamese Village 2025 programme in Đường Lâm ancient village in Hà Nội’s Sơn Tây Township from January 18 to February 16, a celebration at the Vietnam Ethnic Culture Village also in Sơn Tây Township from January 1-31 and the Spring Colours of the Year of the Snake 2025 art exhibition at Hồ Gươm Cultural Information Centre, which will be on until February 16.

A series of cultural activities are being held within the Tết Việt - Tết phố 2025 programme in the Old Quarters that will last until February 16, featuring traditional rituals. Meanwhile, an exhibition of traditional Tết space is being organised at Thăng Long Imperial Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offering an insight into Vietnamese traditions and customs during the biggest festival of the year.

Tourist attractions will excite visitors with many vibrant and attractive cultural shows, including the New Year 2025 Celebration Programme on New Year's Eve on the pedestrian zone around Hoàn Kiếm (Returned Sword) Lake, or the Khu Vườn Trên Mây (Cloud Garden) Festival at Bảo Sơn Paradise Park. Another art programme entitled Rực rỡ Thăng Long 2025 (Brilliant Thăng Long 2025) will take place at Mỹ Đình National Stadium and the F1 racing area in Nam Từ Liêm District from January 28-29.

Local sites are also well-prepared, organising major spring festivals. These include the Chùa Hương Festival on the 6th day of the first month of the Lunar Year, the Gióng Saint Festival at Sóc Temple, the Cổ Loa Traditional Festival, the Đống Đa Festival, the Hai Bà Trưng Festival and the Tản Viên Sơn Saint Festival. These significant cultural celebrations always attract many visitors and showcase the region's rich heritage and traditions.

This year, the Hà Nội Department of Tourism will co-organise the Hà Nội Tourism Welcomes 2025 programme at the special national heritage site of Hai Bà Trưng Temple, Pagoda and Communal House and the Spring Tour 2025 programme in Mê Linh District. These two activities will serve as tourism stimulus events, marking the beginning of the capital's tourism drive in 2025.

Hotels in Hà Nội are implementing various promotional activities during Tết. They are offering special discounted vacation packages, which include combo service packages, complimentary breakfast and dining services, and additional amenities such as spa treatments, visits to swimming pools and experiential classes. Many hotels have set up creatively decorated spaces themed around the Lunar New Year of the Snake, creating unique highlights to bring in visitors for sightseeing and photo opportunities.

With the vibrant series of activities and events during the Lunar New Year holiday, Hà Nội’s tourism sector is expected to meet the needs of exploration, entertainment and relaxation for both locals and international visitors. This will contribute to affirming the capital's position as a destination that is 'Safe - Friendly - High Quality - Attractive'. — VNS