Snakes appear nationwide to welcome Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Snakes have been appearing nationwide, but don't be alarmed, these cute creatures are here as the 2025 zodiac animal.

The image of Snake is often associated with wisdom, intuition and elegance.

People in Việt Nam worship the reptile in the hope it will protect them. They can be found in fairy tales, legends, customs, literature, art and sculptures.

Here are some snake sculptures from around the country.