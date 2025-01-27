Snakes appear nationwide to welcome Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Snakes have been appearing nationwide, but don't be alarmed, these cute creatures are here as the 2025 zodiac animal.
The image of Snake is often associated with wisdom, intuition and elegance.
People in Việt Nam worship the reptile in the hope it will protect them. They can be found in fairy tales, legends, customs, literature, art and sculptures.
Here are some snake sculptures from around the country.
|In the northern province of Bắc Giang, Bùi Văn Quân and his two assistants made Happy Snake in three months. It is 5.1 metres in height, weighs 7 tonnes and is made from cement. — Photo vov.vn
|At the Spring Flower Market in the northern province of Phú Thọ you'll find these colourful and friendly creatures. — Photo plo.vn
|Spring Flower Street in Tuy Hòa City in the central province of Phú Yên opened on January 19. Highlight of the street is this 11 metre high snake surrounded by models of Nghinh Phong Tower - a new symbol of Phú Yên tourism. Photo Minh Minh
|This snake in Tây Bình Commune, Tây Sơn District in the central province of Bình Định is made with inspiration from the five-headed Naga statue at Dương Long Champa Tower. The 5 metre-tall Naga is placed at the centre in front of the tower complex. Naga is a mythological spirit symbolising prosperity, protection of water sources and guardianship of temple towers according to the Champa culture. — Photo Nguyễn Gia
|A golden snake by artist Đinh Văn Tâm in the central city of Đà Nẵng's park west of the Dragon Bridge. It is made from plastic, iron, foam and plaster. It stands at 5 metres tall with a hood spanning 2.6 metres. — Photo Xuân Tiến
|Two model snakes are displayed at the 3/2 Park, the square in front of the Quốc Học High School in the central Huế City. The red snake is 4.7 metres in tall and the green is 4.9 metres. The heart-shape is inspired by the Nine Dynastic Urns in the 19th century at the time of the King Minh Mạng. It symbolises love, harmony and the aspiration for growth in Huế City - the former imperial capital. — Photo vov.vn
|A large snake at Tân Phú Aeon Centre in HCM City is proving popular with visitors. Bronze-drum patterns in the body and the conical-hat depict harmony featuring typical tradition culture. The model's glossy surface reflects light like a giant pearl in the middle of a busy shopping mall. — Photo Thảo Phương
|A golden king cobra weighing 1.2 tonnes is displayed at the coastal city of Rạch Giá in the southern province of Kiên Giang. Bright yellow not only symbolises prosperity and luck but also makes the installation stunning in sunlight. — Photo Rạch Giá Tân Thời
|A snake in a tuxedo with a smiling face at Phú Sơn Commune, Chợ Lách District in the southern province of Bến Tre. The snake tail is designed with bees. The 5 metre-tall reptile was made in two months. Photo Dương Đào Khang
|The installation in Đại Đoàn Kết Square in Pleiku City, Tây Nguyên Province Gia Lai wears an ethnic costume to the honour traditional culture of Tây Nguyên ethnic groups. — Photo congluan.vn