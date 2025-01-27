Youth Theatre to stage musical honouring Hà Nội’s first Party Secretary

HÀ NỘI — The life and career of Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ, the first Party Secretary of Hà Nội, is being depicted for the first time in a musical performed by the Youth Theatre.

Titled Lửa Từ Đất (Fire from the Earth) and written by playwright Lê Quý Hiền, the production is set in 1930, the year the Communist Party of Việt Nam was founded.

The play is to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the establishment of the first Party Committee of Hà Nội (March 17, 1930 – March 17, 2025).

The musical vividly portrays the revolutionary awakening, sacrifices and contributions made by Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ and his comrades in the fight for national independence.

Fuelled by patriotism and belief in a brighter future, these pioneering party members faced numerous challenges. They spread the spirit of patriotism and the fight for independence to all layers of society – intellectuals, workers, farmers, and like-minded individuals – leading to the August Revolution in 1945.

Although his active period lasted only from 1926 to 1931, it was marked by dynamic activities that played a crucial role in Vietnamese nation's history.

Through the character of Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ, the audience will experience the fiery patriotism and unwavering belief in communist ideals that have inspired generations of Vietnamese people.

Meritorious Artist Cao Ngọc Ánh, the chief director of the musical, expressed her desire to recreate a glorious period in Hà Nội's history through this performance.

She said that the play aims to honour the spirit of patriotism and the revolutionary will of Hà Nội's people, while also conveying the readiness to endure hardships and sacrifices in the struggle for national independence, especially to inspire the younger generation.

The production team uses the imagery of 'fire from the land' to symbolise the torches and guiding light of the Communist Party, igniting the longing for independence and freedom among the Vietnamese people.

Lửa Từ Đất features a talented creative team, including stage director Đào Duy Anh, composer Minh Đạo, People's Artist Doãn Bằng, chief choreographer Thành Công and many other artists.

The cast is composed of carefully selected and well-trained performers, including promising talents such as Lê Việt Anh, runner-up of the national Sao Mai Rendezvous 2011 singing contest, who plays Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ; Meritorious Artist Thanh Tâm as Đàm Thị (Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ's mother); Đinh Khánh as Mr. Toàn (Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ's father); and Bùi Trang as Thúy (Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ's girlfriend).

This lineup promises to deliver profound and emotional performances to the audience.

A representative of the production team said the stage design will reflect the distinctive features of Hà Nội's old streets and the architecture and interiors of houses from the early 20th century.

3D Mapping technology will be used throughout the performance to enhance the setting and recreate the atmosphere, providing the audience with a more impressive emotional experience and stimulating their imagination.

Director of the Youth Theatre, Nguyễn Sĩ Tiến, added that the Youth Theatre, embodying the vitality of a national-level theater, remains dedicated to its passion, enthusiasm, and deep integration into the global cultural flow.

“In addition to the remarkable performances that have left a mark on the audience, the theater continues to innovate and create new musical plays that align with contemporary theatrical trends, meeting the diverse artistic tastes of the public in this new era,” Tiến said.

The musical Lửa Từ Đất will premiere on March 15-16 at the Friendship Palace, 91 Trần Hưng Đạo Street, Hà Nội.

The production is expected to tour various locations throughout Hà Nội to celebrate and spread the inspiring story of Nguyễn Ngọc Vũ, the first Party Secretary of Hà Nội and a heroic revolutionary soldier. VNS