Role of KOLs leveraged in national image promotion campaigns

HÀ NỘI – Việt Nam is experiencing a rapid expansion of its digital economy, with over 70 million people, or 71 per cent of the population, actively engaging on social media platforms. This coincides with the growing participation of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) across digital platforms, which is playing an increasing role in shaping public opinion and fostering the national images.

KOLs have demonstrated their power to connect, helping to create new, innovative approaches to reach both domestic and global audiences. Their influence has contributed to advancing foreign information campaigns promoting the country’s images on digital platforms.

A notable campaign, launched in celebration of Việt Nam's 79th National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2024), was entitled Cùng Hướng Về Lá Cờ Tổ Quốc (Together Toward the Fartherland’s Flag). Organised by the Việt Nam Youth Federation, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC)’s Authority of Foreign Information Service, TikTok, and Schannel Network, the campaign garnered widespread support from the youth and the general public, contributing to a massive online movement that celebrated the country’s flag and patriotism.

On TikTok, hashtags such as #NgayQuockhanh, #ToiYeuToQuocToi, and #happyvietnam spread rapidly, amassing more than 60,000 videos and 10,000 instances using video templates featuring the national flag. The campaign generated around 800 million views, with 99 per cent of content being positive. On Facebook and Instagram, over 200,000 people changed their profile pictures to include the flag, while 21,000 used related story templates to share inspiring images.

Building on this success, in October last year, the Authority of Foreign Information Services collaborated with Channel Network to promote the Việt Nam Military History Museum, reaching over 10 million views with 15 pieces of content.

Additionally, KOLs have been instrumental in promoting other national initiatives such as the "Happy Vietnam" photo and video competitions in 2023 and 2024, the 70th anniversary of the Điện Biên Phủ Victory celebrations in Hà Nội and Điện Biên Province. They also took part in tourism promotion events in Quảng Ninh Province’s Hạ Long City and Thanh Hóa Province’s Pù Luông nature reserve last year, all of which attracted millions of views.

According to a survey by the authority, KOLs have proven to be key in simplifying governmental policies by "telling stories" and making complicated, "dry" information more engaging and accessible. Through regular engagement on social media platforms, they effectively communicate with target audiences across various sectors including culture, politics, economy, and society.

Reports showed that countries with strong digital images often attract more investment and tourism, better promote their cultural values, and create a positive international presence.

Lê Quang Tự Do, Director of the MIC's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information, noted that in 2023, the ministry initiated collaboration with KOLs to align with communication campaigns aimed at achieving national objectives. The ministry also encourages the group’s creation of meaningful contents, with rewards and recognition for those who contribute positively to society and the country. VNS