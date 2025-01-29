Fruitful new year

The northern province of Ninh Bình is offering a variety of products and experiences to enhance visitors' enjoyment during the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) holidays, with numerous events and promotional activities to attract tourists.
The Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street has kicked off the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday festivities with its grand opening on January 27, offering a vibrant blend of tradition and modernity that promises to delight both locals and visitors alike.
The rapid expansion of Việt Nam''s digital econom coincides with the growing participation of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) across platforms, playing an increasing role in shaping public opinion and fostering the national images.