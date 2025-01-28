Many historical sites open for free during Tết

HÀ NỘI — Various tourist attractions are opening their doors for free this Tết (Lunar New Year) festival, making it easier for visitors to immerse themselves in Vietnamese traditions.

In Hà Nội, on the first and second days of Tết, visitors will be granted free admission to the heritage house at 87 Mã Mây Street and the relic site at 22 Hàng Buồm Street.

The heritage house on Mã Mây Street is one of the best examples of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter architecture. Built in the late 19th century, the site preserves the lifestyle of ancient Hanoians, evoking images of a charming and historic Hà Nội. It was recognised as a National Heritage Site on February 16, 2004.

The Cantonese Assembly Hall, located at 22 Hàng Buồm Street, was recognised as an architectural heritage site by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism in 2007. The cultural and spiritual landmark is closely linked to the community life of the Old Quarter. It preserves historical values and distinctive features of ancient architecture, reflecting the elegance of a bygone era in Hà Nội.

Starting from the third day of the Lunar New Year, which falls on January 31, the two heritage sites will charge an admission fee of VNĐ20,000 (US$0.87) per visit.

The Thăng Long Imperial Citadel heritage site announced that it would begin welcoming visitors starting from the second day of the Lunar New Year. According to Nguyễn Minh Thu, the head of the Guidance and Interpretation Department, the site is not open for free during the Lunar New Year, but free water puppet performances will be held from January 30 to February 2, or from the 2nd to the 5th day of the first lunar month at 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am, 3pm and 4pm.

The Centre for Conservation of the Hồ Dynasty Citadel in Vĩnh Lộc District and the Management Board of the Lam Kinh Historical Site in Thọ Xuân District in the central province of Thanh Hoá have also announced these two sites will also offer free admission for locals and visitors to come and pay their respects, explore and experience history from the 29th day of the last lunar month until the end of the fourth day of Tết.

The Centre for Conservation of Huế Imperial City will also offer free admission to the heritage sites within the Complex of Huế Monuments for Vietnamese citizens on the first day of Tết. — VNS