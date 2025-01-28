Ninh Bình attracts foreign tourists with traditional Tết products

HÀ NỘI — The northern province of Ninh Bình is offering a variety of products and experiences to enhance visitors' enjoyment during the 2025 Lunar New Year (Tết) holidays, with numerous events and promotional activities to attract tourists.

The signature Tam Cốc-Bích Động tourism area and Tràng An eco-tourism site are inviting visitors to try making traditional bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cakes), practicing calligraphy, and learning about Bồ Bát pottery, a famous craft in the region.

In Hoa Lư old quarter, a newly launched traditional Tet market allows both local residents and tourists to immerse themselves in the vibrant Tết atmosphere. Colourful stalls also offer local delicacies, and folk art activities, such as chưng cake making, calligraphy, and traditional games.

Harry Bradley, a British tourist participating in bánh chưng making, shared that this was his first time experiencing Việt Nam's lively Tết atmosphere. He found it to be an enjoyable experience to engage in traditional games, and taste local specialties - an enriching way to connect with Việt Nam's cultural heritage.

The “Zen-Medicine” programme at the Nguyễn Saint Temple in Gia Viễn District offers visitors the chance to harvest herbs and participate in various herbal processing activities.

The province is also set to host a series of cultural and artistic events during this time, including a New Year’s art programme in Hoa Lư City, a New Year’s Eve celebration.

In addition, major festivals such as the Bái Đính Festival, Thái Vi Temple Festival, and Tràng An Festival will take place.

To meet the growing demand, the Ninh Bình Tourism Association has encouraged businesses to upgrade existing products and introduce new experiences. Many businesses are offering promotions such as free admission and discounts on various products and services to attract tourists.

Bùi Văn Mạnh, Director of the Ninh Bình Department of Tourism, said the department is actively working with local businesses to promote tourism and prepare special gifts and programmes for visitors during the early days of the new year.

The Department of Tourism has assigned staff to key locations, including Tràng An, Tam Cốc, Bái Đính pagoda, and Hoa Lư old quarter.

A dedicated hotline has been set up for visitor support, and the department is working closely with local authorities and tourism management boards to ensure safety, cleanliness, and high service standards at all tourist destinations.— VNA/VNS